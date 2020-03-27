The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada

The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 5:23 p.m. on March 27, 2020:

There are 4,768 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada.

_ Quebec: 2,021 confirmed (including 18 deaths, 1 resolved)

_ Ontario: 993 confirmed (including 18 deaths, 8 resolved)

_ British Columbia: 792 confirmed (including 16 deaths, 275 resolved)

_ Alberta: 542 confirmed (including 2 deaths, 33 resolved)

_ Saskatchewan: 104 confirmed (including 3 resolved)

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 102 confirmed

_ Nova Scotia: 90 confirmed

_ Manitoba: 39 confirmed (including 1 death), 11 presumptive

_ New Brunswick: 45 confirmed

_ Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed

_ Prince Edward Island: 11 confirmed

_ Yukon: 4 confirmed

_ Northwest Territories: 1 confirmed

_ Nunavut: No confirmed cases

_ Total: 4,768 (11 presumptive, 4,757 confirmed including 55 deaths, 320 resolved)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2020.

The Canadian Press