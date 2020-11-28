The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020

·1 min read

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 6:12 p.m. EST on Nov. 28, 2020:

There are 364,798 confirmed cases in Canada.

_ Quebec: 139,643 confirmed (including 7,021 deaths, 120,906 resolved) 

_ Ontario: 113,038 confirmed (including 3,624 deaths, 95,876 resolved) 

_ Alberta: 54,836 confirmed (including 524 deaths, 39,381 resolved) 

_ British Columbia: 30,884 confirmed (including 395 deaths, 21,304 resolved) 

_ Manitoba: 16,118 confirmed (including 290 deaths, 6,804 resolved) 

_ Saskatchewan: 7,888 confirmed (including 45 deaths, 4,521 resolved) 

_ Nova Scotia: 1,271 confirmed (including 65 deaths, 1,078 resolved) 

_ New Brunswick: 481 confirmed (including 7 deaths, 363 resolved) 

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 333 confirmed (including 4 deaths, 297 resolved) 

_ Nunavut: 164 confirmed (including 33 resolved) 

_ Prince Edward Island: 72 confirmed (including 68 resolved) 

_ Yukon: 42 confirmed (including 1 death, 29 resolved) 

_ Northwest Territories: 15 confirmed (including 15 resolved) 

_ Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed (including 13 resolved) 

_ Total: 364,798 (0 presumptive, 364,798 confirmed including 11,976 deaths, 290,688 resolved)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Stories