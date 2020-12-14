The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Monday, Dec. 14, 2020

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4:00 a.m. ET on Monday Dec. 14, 2020.

There are 460,743 confirmed cases in Canada.

_ Canada: 460,743 confirmed cases (74,059 active, 373,253 resolved, 13,431 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.

There were 5,891 new cases Sunday from 73,361 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 8.0 per cent. The rate of active cases is 197.02 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 44,188 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 6,313.

There were 81 new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 738 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 105. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.28 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 35.73 per 100,000 people.

There have been 12,559,324 tests completed.

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 358 confirmed cases (22 active, 332 resolved, four deaths).

There were zero new cases Sunday from 389 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. The rate of active cases is 4.22 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of seven new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 0.77 per 100,000 people.

There have been 66,920 tests completed.

_ Prince Edward Island: 89 confirmed cases (17 active, 72 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Sunday from 1,364 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. The rate of active cases is 10.83 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of nine new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 71,668 tests completed.

_ Nova Scotia: 1,415 confirmed cases (59 active, 1,291 resolved, 65 deaths).

There were six new cases Sunday from 773 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.78 per cent. The rate of active cases is 6.07 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 47 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is seven.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 6.69 per 100,000 people.

There have been 160,794 tests completed.

_ New Brunswick: 557 confirmed cases (65 active, 484 resolved, eight deaths).

There were two new cases Sunday from 440 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.45 per cent. The rate of active cases is 8.37 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 23 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is three.

There were zero new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there has been one new reported death. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.02 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 1.03 per 100,000 people.

There have been 109,159 tests completed.

_ Quebec: 163,915 confirmed cases (16,557 active, 139,850 resolved, 7,508 deaths).

There were 1,994 new cases Sunday from 12,502 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 16 per cent. The rate of active cases is 195.13 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 12,316 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,759.

There were 33 new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 253 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 36. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.43 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 88.49 per 100,000 people.

There have been 2,328,062 tests completed.

_ Ontario: 140,181 confirmed cases (16,204 active, 120,028 resolved, 3,949 deaths).

There were 1,677 new cases Sunday from 56,288 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 3.0 per cent. The rate of active cases is 111.24 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 12,872 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,839.

There were 16 new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 177 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 25. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.17 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 27.11 per 100,000 people.

There have been 6,734,965 tests completed.

_ Manitoba: 21,023 confirmed cases (5,728 active, 14,805 resolved, 490 deaths).

There were 273 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 418.27 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,217 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 317.

There were seven new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 95 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 14. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.99 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 35.78 per 100,000 people.

There have been 374,122 tests completed.

_ Saskatchewan: 11,971 confirmed cases (4,188 active, 7,694 resolved, 89 deaths).

There were 222 new cases Sunday from 1,605 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 14 per cent. The rate of active cases is 356.59 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,832 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 262.

There were three new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 30 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is four. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.36 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 7.58 per 100,000 people.

There have been 282,570 tests completed.

_ Alberta: 80,099 confirmed cases (20,562 active, 58,818 resolved, 719 deaths).

There were 1,717 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 470.38 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 11,533 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,648.

There were 22 new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 104 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 15. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.34 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 16.45 per 100,000 people.

There have been 1,547,298 tests completed.

_ British Columbia: 40,797 confirmed cases (10,601 active, 29,598 resolved, 598 deaths).

There were zero new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 209.04 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 3,292 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 470.

There were zero new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 78 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 11. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.22 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 11.79 per 100,000 people.

There have been 866,132 tests completed.

_ Yukon: 58 confirmed cases (three active, 54 resolved, one deaths).

There were zero new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 7.34 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of four new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.45 per 100,000 people.

There have been 5,723 tests completed.

_ Northwest Territories: 20 confirmed cases (five active, 15 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 11.15 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of five new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 7,031 tests completed.

_ Nunavut: 247 confirmed cases (48 active, 199 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 123.78 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 31 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is four.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 4,804 tests completed.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published Dec. 14, 2020.

The Canadian Press