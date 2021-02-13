The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021



The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.

There are 820,306 confirmed cases in Canada.

_ Canada: 820,306 confirmed cases (36,944 active, 762,200 resolved, 21,162 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.

There were 3,143 new cases Friday. The rate of active cases is 97.21 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 22,550 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 3,221.

There were 74 new reported deaths Friday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 553 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 79. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.21 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 55.68 per 100,000 people.

There have been 22,883,055 tests completed.

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 660 confirmed cases (263 active, 393 resolved, four deaths).

There were 50 new cases Friday. The rate of active cases is 50.37 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 248 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 35.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 0.77 per 100,000 people.

There have been 157,097 tests completed.

_ Prince Edward Island: 114 confirmed cases (four active, 110 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Friday. The rate of active cases is 2.51 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of one new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 95,793 tests completed.

_ Nova Scotia: 1,590 confirmed cases (nine active, 1,516 resolved, 65 deaths).

There were zero new cases Friday. The rate of active cases is 0.92 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of six new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 6.64 per 100,000 people.

There have been 300,593 tests completed.

_ New Brunswick: 1,382 confirmed cases (157 active, 1,203 resolved, 22 deaths).

There were five new cases Friday. The rate of active cases is 20.09 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 57 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is eight.

There were zero new reported deaths Friday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of four new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is one. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.07 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 2.82 per 100,000 people.

There have been 223,163 tests completed.

_ Quebec: 274,831 confirmed cases (10,657 active, 254,001 resolved, 10,173 deaths).

There were 984 new cases Friday. The rate of active cases is 124.29 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 7,058 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,008.

There were 24 new reported deaths Friday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 200 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 29. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.33 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 118.64 per 100,000 people.

There have been 5,836,593 tests completed.

_ Ontario: 283,587 confirmed cases (12,496 active, 264,459 resolved, 6,632 deaths).

There were 1,076 new cases Friday. The rate of active cases is 84.81 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 8,257 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,180.

There were 18 new reported deaths Friday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 194 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 28. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.19 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 45.01 per 100,000 people.

There have been 10,121,997 tests completed.

_ Manitoba: 30,588 confirmed cases (1,582 active, 28,140 resolved, 866 deaths).

There were 81 new cases Friday. The rate of active cases is 114.7 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 510 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 73.

There were four new reported deaths Friday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 28 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is four. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.29 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 62.79 per 100,000 people.

There have been 504,191 tests completed.

_ Saskatchewan: 26,145 confirmed cases (1,900 active, 23,895 resolved, 350 deaths).

There were 188 new cases Friday. The rate of active cases is 161.2 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,199 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 171.

There were two new reported deaths Friday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 18 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is three. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.22 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 29.69 per 100,000 people.

There have been 537,172 tests completed.

_ Alberta: 128,235 confirmed cases (5,407 active, 121,068 resolved, 1,760 deaths).

There were 314 new cases Friday. The rate of active cases is 122.28 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,167 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 310.

There were 16 new reported deaths Friday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 67 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 10. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.22 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 39.8 per 100,000 people.

There have been 3,277,825 tests completed.

_ British Columbia: 72,750 confirmed cases (4,454 active, 67,008 resolved, 1,288 deaths).

There were 445 new cases Friday. The rate of active cases is 86.52 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 3,034 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 433.

There were 10 new reported deaths Friday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 42 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is six. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.12 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 25.02 per 100,000 people.

There have been 1,799,600 tests completed.

_ Yukon: 70 confirmed cases (zero active, 69 resolved, one deaths).

There were zero new cases Friday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.38 per 100,000 people.

There have been 7,854 tests completed.

_ Northwest Territories: 38 confirmed cases (six active, 32 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Friday. The rate of active cases is 13.29 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of six new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 13,038 tests completed.

_ Nunavut: 303 confirmed cases (nine active, 293 resolved, one deaths).

There were zero new cases Friday. The rate of active cases is 22.87 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of seven new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.54 per 100,000 people.

There have been 8,063 tests completed.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published Feb. 13, 2021.

The Canadian Press