The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.

There are 831,577 confirmed cases in Canada.

_ Canada: 831,577 confirmed cases (35,669 active, 774,511 resolved, 21,397 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.

There were 2,388 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 93.85 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 20,780 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 2,969.

There were 54 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 488 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 70. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.18 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 56.3 per 100,000 people.

There have been 23,176,610 tests completed.

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 711 confirmed cases (300 active, 407 resolved, four deaths).

There were seven new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 57.46 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 254 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 36.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 0.77 per 100,000 people.

There have been 173,246 tests completed.

_ Prince Edward Island: 114 confirmed cases (two active, 112 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 1.25 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 96,858 tests completed.

_ Nova Scotia: 1,597 confirmed cases (12 active, 1,520 resolved, 65 deaths).

There were three new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 1.23 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 10 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 6.64 per 100,000 people.

There have been 305,007 tests completed.

_ New Brunswick: 1,404 confirmed cases (131 active, 1,249 resolved, 24 deaths).

There were three new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 16.76 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 43 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is six.

There was one new reported death Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of three new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.05 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 3.07 per 100,000 people.

There have been 226,295 tests completed.

_ Quebec: 278,187 confirmed cases (9,399 active, 258,542 resolved, 10,246 deaths).

There were 669 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 109.61 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 6,450 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 921.

There were 20 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 168 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 24. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.28 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 119.49 per 100,000 people.

There have been 5,941,839 tests completed.

_ Ontario: 287,736 confirmed cases (11,604 active, 269,413 resolved, 6,719 deaths).

There were 904 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 78.76 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 7,242 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,035.

There were 13 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 164 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 23. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.16 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 45.6 per 100,000 people.

There have been 10,259,813 tests completed.

_ Manitoba: 30,932 confirmed cases (1,625 active, 28,432 resolved, 875 deaths).

There were 96 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 117.82 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 572 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 82.

There were four new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 22 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is three. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.23 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 63.44 per 100,000 people.

There have been 508,733 tests completed.

_ Saskatchewan: 26,829 confirmed cases (1,611 active, 24,861 resolved, 357 deaths).

There were 136 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 136.68 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,175 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 168.

There were three new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 11 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.13 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 30.29 per 100,000 people.

There have been 544,925 tests completed.

_ Alberta: 129,338 confirmed cases (4,993 active, 122,554 resolved, 1,791 deaths).

There were 263 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 112.92 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,107 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 301.

There were nine new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 69 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 10. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.22 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 40.5 per 100,000 people.

There have been 3,283,041 tests completed.

_ British Columbia: 74,283 confirmed cases (5,961 active, 67,008 resolved, 1,314 deaths).

There were 302 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 115.8 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,896 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 414.

There were four new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 51 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is seven. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.14 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 25.53 per 100,000 people.

There have been 1,807,331 tests completed.

_ Yukon: 72 confirmed cases (two active, 69 resolved, one deaths).

There were zero new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 4.76 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of two new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.38 per 100,000 people.

There have been 7,948 tests completed.

_ Northwest Territories: 38 confirmed cases (six active, 32 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 13.29 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of five new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 13,284 tests completed.

_ Nunavut: 323 confirmed cases (23 active, 299 resolved, one deaths).

There were five new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 58.45 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 24 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is three.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.54 per 100,000 people.

There have been 8,214 tests completed.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published Feb. 17, 2021.

The Canadian Press