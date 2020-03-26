The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada
The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4 a.m. on March 26, 2020:
There are 3579 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada.
— Quebec: 1339 confirmed (including 6 deaths, 1 resolved)
— British Columbia: 659 confirmed (including 14 deaths, 173 resolved)
— Ontario: 858 confirmed (including 13 deaths, 8 resolved)
— Alberta: 419 confirmed (including 2 deaths)
— Saskatchewan: 86 confirmed
— Nova Scotia: 68 confirmed
— Newfoundland and Labrador: 4 confirmed, 63 presumptive
— Manitoba: 25 confirmed, 10 presumptive
— New Brunswick: 26 confirmed
— Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton: 13 confirmed
— Prince Edward Island: 5 confirmed
— The territories: 4 confirmed
— Total: 3579 (73 presumptive, 3506 confirmed including 35 deaths, 182 resolved)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2020.
The Canadian Press