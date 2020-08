The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Aug. 29

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4:00 a.m. EDT on Aug. 29, 2020:

There are 127,358 confirmed cases in Canada.

_ Quebec: 62,124 confirmed (including 5,750 deaths, 55,106 resolved)

_ Ontario: 41,935 confirmed (including 2,809 deaths, 38,023 resolved)

_ Alberta: 13,476 confirmed (including 237 deaths, 12,054 resolved)

_ British Columbia: 5,496 confirmed (including 204 deaths, 4,310 resolved)

_ Saskatchewan: 1,611 confirmed (including 24 deaths, 1,543 resolved)

_ Manitoba: 1,096 confirmed (including 14 deaths, 664 resolved)

_ Nova Scotia: 1,083 confirmed (including 65 deaths, 1,013 resolved)

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 269 confirmed (including 3 deaths, 265 resolved)

_ New Brunswick: 191 confirmed (including 2 deaths, 182 resolved)

_ Prince Edward Island: 44 confirmed (including 41 resolved)

_ Yukon: 15 confirmed (including 15 resolved)

_ Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed (including 13 resolved)

_ Northwest Territories: 5 confirmed (including 5 resolved)

_ Nunavut: No confirmed cases

_ Total: 127,358 (0 presumptive, 127,358 confirmed including 9,108 deaths, 113,234 resolved)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2020.

The Canadian Press