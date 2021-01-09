The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.

There are 644,348 confirmed cases in Canada.

_ Canada: 644,348 confirmed cases (81,670 active, 545,971 resolved, 16,707 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.

There were 8,765 new cases Friday from 1,090,196 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.80 per cent. The rate of active cases is 217.27 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 55,408 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 7,915.

There were 129 new reported deaths Friday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 966 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 138. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.37 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 44.45 per 100,000 people.

There have been 15,420,760 tests completed.

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 392 confirmed cases (12 active, 376 resolved, four deaths).

There were zero new cases Friday from 177 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. The rate of active cases is 2.3 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of two new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 0.77 per 100,000 people.

There have been 74,281 tests completed.

_ Prince Edward Island: 102 confirmed cases (eight active, 94 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Friday from 539 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. The rate of active cases is 5.1 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of six new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 82,541 tests completed.

_ Nova Scotia: 1,526 confirmed cases (29 active, 1,432 resolved, 65 deaths).

Story continues

There were two new cases Friday from 926 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.22 per cent. The rate of active cases is 2.99 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 29 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is four.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 6.69 per 100,000 people.

There have been 185,396 tests completed.

_ New Brunswick: 735 confirmed cases (144 active, 582 resolved, nine deaths).

There were 18 new cases Friday from 985 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 1.8 per cent. The rate of active cases is 18.54 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 134 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 19.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 1.16 per 100,000 people.

There have been 119,375 tests completed.

_ Quebec: 223,106 confirmed cases (24,563 active, 189,937 resolved, 8,606 deaths).

There were 2,588 new cases Friday from 1,009,991 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.26 per cent. The rate of active cases is 289.49 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 17,657 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 2,522.

There were 45 new reported deaths Friday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 295 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 42. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.5 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 101.43 per 100,000 people.

There have been 3,575,548 tests completed.

_ Ontario: 208,394 confirmed cases (28,203 active, 175,309 resolved, 4,882 deaths).

There were 3,799 new cases Friday from 69,144 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 5.5 per cent. The rate of active cases is 193.61 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 23,759 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 3,394.

There were 26 new reported deaths Friday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 301 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 43. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.3 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 33.52 per 100,000 people.

There have been 8,092,822 tests completed.

_ Manitoba: 25,963 confirmed cases (4,582 active, 20,655 resolved, 726 deaths).

There were 222 new cases Friday from 2,279 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 9.7 per cent. The rate of active cases is 334.58 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,263 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 180.

There were nine new reported deaths Friday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 59 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is eight. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.62 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 53.01 per 100,000 people.

There have been 424,107 tests completed.

_ Saskatchewan: 17,474 confirmed cases (3,053 active, 14,237 resolved, 184 deaths).

There were 336 new cases Friday from 1,417 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 24 per cent. The rate of active cases is 259.95 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,839 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 263.

There were seven new reported deaths Friday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 29 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is four. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.35 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 15.67 per 100,000 people.

There have been 310,516 tests completed.

_ Alberta: 109,652 confirmed cases (13,628 active, 94,783 resolved, 1,241 deaths).

There were 1,183 new cases Friday. The rate of active cases is 311.76 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 6,637 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 948.

There were 24 new reported deaths Friday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 195 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 28. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.64 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 28.39 per 100,000 people.

There have been 1,547,298 tests completed.

_ British Columbia: 56,632 confirmed cases (7,439 active, 48,205 resolved, 988 deaths).

There were 617 new cases Friday from 4,488 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 14 per cent. The rate of active cases is 146.69 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 4,077 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 582.

There were 18 new reported deaths Friday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 87 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 12. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.25 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 19.48 per 100,000 people.

There have been 988,684 tests completed.

_ Yukon: 69 confirmed cases (nine active, 59 resolved, one deaths).

There were zero new cases Friday from 22 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. The rate of active cases is 22.03 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of five new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.45 per 100,000 people.

There have been 6,079 tests completed.

_ Northwest Territories: 24 confirmed cases (zero active, 24 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Friday from 23 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 8,083 tests completed.

_ Nunavut: 266 confirmed cases (zero active, 265 resolved, one deaths).

There were zero new cases Friday from 205 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.58 per 100,000 people.

There have been 5,954 tests completed.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published Jan. 8, 2021.



The Canadian Press