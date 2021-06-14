The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Monday, June 14, 2021

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4:00 a.m. ET on Monday June 14, 2021.



There are 1,402,126 confirmed cases in Canada.

_ Canada: 1,402,126 confirmed cases (16,955 active, 1,359,240 resolved, 25,931 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.

There were 1,122 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 44.61 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 9,216 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,317.

There were 17 new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 197 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 28. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.07 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 68.23 per 100,000 people.

There have been 35,647,517 tests completed.

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,375 confirmed cases (39 active, 1,329 resolved, seven deaths).

There was one new case Sunday. The rate of active cases is 7.47 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been 23 new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is three.

There were zero new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there has been one new reported death. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.03 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 1.34 per 100,000 people.

There have been 286,618 tests completed.

_ Prince Edward Island: 206 confirmed cases (four active, 202 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 2.51 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 168,264 tests completed.

_ Nova Scotia: 5,742 confirmed cases (140 active, 5,513 resolved, 89 deaths).

Story continues

There were eight new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 14.3 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 79 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 11.

There were zero new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there has been one new reported death. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.01 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 9.09 per 100,000 people.

There have been 871,143 tests completed.

_ New Brunswick: 2,298 confirmed cases (98 active, 2,155 resolved, 45 deaths).

There were seven new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 12.54 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 33 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is five.

There were zero new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there has been one new reported death. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.02 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 5.76 per 100,000 people.

There have been 360,237 tests completed.

_ Quebec: 372,989 confirmed cases (1,836 active, 359,981 resolved, 11,172 deaths).

There were 151 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 21.41 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,222 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 175.

There were two new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 23 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is three. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.04 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 130.29 per 100,000 people.

There have been 9,457,176 tests completed.

_ Ontario: 539,683 confirmed cases (5,601 active, 525,125 resolved, 8,957 deaths).

There were 530 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 38.01 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 3,601 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 514.

There were seven new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 103 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 15. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.1 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 60.79 per 100,000 people.

There have been 15,364,122 tests completed.

_ Manitoba: 54,357 confirmed cases (3,305 active, 49,952 resolved, 1,100 deaths).

There were 194 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 239.62 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,607 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 230.

There were seven new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 25 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is four. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.26 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 79.75 per 100,000 people.

There have been 832,919 tests completed.

_ Saskatchewan: 47,941 confirmed cases (809 active, 46,577 resolved, 555 deaths).

There were 66 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 68.64 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 582 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 83.

There were zero new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of nine new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is one. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.11 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 47.09 per 100,000 people.

There have been 883,097 tests completed.

_ Alberta: 230,463 confirmed cases (3,180 active, 225,013 resolved, 2,270 deaths).

There were 165 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 71.92 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,271 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 182.

There was one new reported death Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 24 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is three. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.08 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 51.34 per 100,000 people.

There have been 4,580,998 tests completed.

_ British Columbia: 146,176 confirmed cases (1,920 active, 142,526 resolved, 1,730 deaths).

There were zero new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 37.3 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 779 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 111.

There were zero new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 10 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is one. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.03 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 33.61 per 100,000 people.

There have been 2,793,185 tests completed.

_ Yukon: 98 confirmed cases (14 active, 82 resolved, two deaths).

There were zero new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 33.29 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 11 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 4.76 per 100,000 people.

There have been 9,129 tests completed.

_ Northwest Territories: 128 confirmed cases (zero active, 128 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Sunday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 24,098 tests completed.

_ Nunavut: 657 confirmed cases (nine active, 644 resolved, four deaths).

There were zero new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 22.87 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of eight new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 10.16 per 100,000 people.

There have been 16,455 tests completed.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published June 14, 2021.

The Canadian Press