The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021

·8 min read

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.

There are 813,982 confirmed cases in Canada.

_ Canada: 813,982 confirmed cases (38,242 active, 754,736 resolved, 21,004 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.

There were 3,185 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 100.62 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 24,331 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 3,476.

There were 95 new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 649 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 93. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.24 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 55.27 per 100,000 people.

There have been 22,553,847 tests completed.

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 510 confirmed cases (113 active, 393 resolved, four deaths).

There were 53 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 21.64 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 100 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 14.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 0.77 per 100,000 people.

There have been 150,561 tests completed.

_ Prince Edward Island: 114 confirmed cases (four active, 110 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 2.51 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of one new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 94,650 tests completed.

_ Nova Scotia: 1,588 confirmed cases (nine active, 1,514 resolved, 65 deaths).

There was one new case Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 0.92 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been five new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 6.64 per 100,000 people.

There have been 297,106 tests completed.

_ New Brunswick: 1,375 confirmed cases (176 active, 1,178 resolved, 21 deaths).

There were 14 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 22.52 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 73 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 10.

There were zero new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of three new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.05 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 2.69 per 100,000 people.

There have been 220,218 tests completed.

_ Quebec: 272,726 confirmed cases (10,994 active, 251,620 resolved, 10,112 deaths).

There were 989 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 128.22 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 7,147 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,021.

There were 34 new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 213 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 30. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.35 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 117.93 per 100,000 people.

There have been 5,736,438 tests completed.

_ Ontario: 281,566 confirmed cases (13,270 active, 261,700 resolved, 6,596 deaths).

There were 1,072 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 90.06 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 9,469 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,353.

There were 41 new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 291 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 42. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.28 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 44.77 per 100,000 people.

There have been 9,950,523 tests completed.

_ Manitoba: 30,417 confirmed cases (1,573 active, 27,985 resolved, 859 deaths).

There were 57 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 114.05 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 559 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 80.

There were six new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 24 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is three. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.25 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 62.28 per 100,000 people.

There have been 500,288 tests completed.

_ Saskatchewan: 25,843 confirmed cases (1,968 active, 23,527 resolved, 348 deaths).

There were 189 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 166.97 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,413 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 202.

There were two new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 26 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is four. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.32 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 29.52 per 100,000 people.

There have been 533,180 tests completed.

_ Alberta: 127,570 confirmed cases (5,706 active, 120,136 resolved, 1,728 deaths).

There were 339 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 129.04 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,480 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 354.

There were six new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 57 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is eight. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.18 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 39.08 per 100,000 people.

There have been 3,258,829 tests completed.

_ British Columbia: 71,856 confirmed cases (4,420 active, 66,167 resolved, 1,269 deaths).

There were 469 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 85.86 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 3,076 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 439.

There were six new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 35 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is five. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.1 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 24.65 per 100,000 people.

There have been 1,783,339 tests completed.

_ Yukon: 70 confirmed cases (zero active, 69 resolved, one deaths).

There were zero new cases Wednesday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.38 per 100,000 people.

There have been 7,782 tests completed.

_ Northwest Territories: 34 confirmed cases (three active, 31 resolved, zero deaths).

There was one new case Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 6.64 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been two new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 12,753 tests completed.

_ Nunavut: 300 confirmed cases (six active, 293 resolved, one deaths).

There was one new case Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 15.25 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been six new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.54 per 100,000 people.

There have been 8,104 tests completed.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published Feb. 10, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Q&A: Panthers AGM Brett Peterson talks experience in hockey, growth of game

    Florida Panthers assistant general manager Brett Peterson joined the Yahoo Sports Hockey Podcast to talk about his experience in hockey, the NHL's inclusivity issues, his transition from agent to executive, and the hot start in Sunrise.

  • Remembering Terez Paylor, Yahoo Sports senior NFL writer

    Terez Paylor, a Yahoo Sports senior NFL writer, died unexpectedly on Tuesday. He was 37.

  • Super Bowl champion Buccaneers celebrate with boat parade

    TAMPA, Fla. — The Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrated their victory Wednesday with a boat parade amid continued concern over the coronavirus pandemic. The parade got started around 1 p.m. on the Hillsborough River near downtown Tampa. Thousands of fans decked out in Buccaneers gear lined the river on a sun-splashed day to cheer on stars such as quarterback Tom Brady, tight end Rob Gronkowski and many others. The team arrived by bus and boarded at least four boats. Mayor Jane Castor again emphasized that people attending the parade must wear masks outdoors and observe social distancing rules. It appeared many were abiding by the mask order but many others were not. There were also dozens of people on private boats, kayaks and other watercraft crowding the river to catch a glimpse of the team. They were directed to stay at least 50 feet (15 metres) from the boats carrying players. After Tampa Bay's 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's title game, throngs of people gathered in the city's entertainment districts. Many were seen maskless despite the orders requiring them. Brian Ford, chief operating officer of the Buccaneers, said in video announcement that fans should heed the rules as they celebrate the team's victory. “It's essential we do it the right way,” Ford said. “We want to do our part to ensure it's done in a safe and responsible manner.” Also Wednesday, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis lashed out at the news media when he suggested there is bias in coverage of the pandemic, particularly the Super Bowl in Tampa. “You don’t care as much when it’s a peaceful protest,” he said at an appearance in the city of Venice, south of Tampa. “You don’t care as much if you’re celebrating a Biden election. You only care about if it’s people you don’t like.” DeSantis attended the Super Bowl and was photographed at times not wearing a mask despite a requirement to do so. ___ Associated Press writer Curt Anderson in St. Petersburg contributed to this story. Fred Goodall, The Associated Press

  • Texans president Jamey Rootes resigns after 20 years with team

    Houston Texans president Jamey Rootes has resigned after more than 20 years, the team's latest move in an off-season of upheaval. The announcement was made Wednesday and said that Rootes was leaving to pursue interests as a writer, public speaker, consultant and professor at the University of Houston. Rootes was hired in 2000 as the Texans began preparations for their expansion season in 2002. He was responsible for all of the team's business functions, including stadium naming rights and sponsorships, ticket sales and co-ordinating radio and TV broadcasting relationships. His departure continued the Texans' off-season turnover. The team hired coach David Culley and general manager Nick Caserio last month to replace Bill O'Brien, who held both jobs and was fired after an 0-4 start. The Texans also face uncertainty on the field with star quarterback Deshaun Watson requesting a trade last month. Houston finished 4-12 last season after reaching the playoffs in the previous two years. While with the Texans, Rootes created Lone Star Sports and Entertainment and served as its president. The organization has co-ordinated the many events at NRG Stadium since that time, including the Texas Bowl, the Texas Kickoff and many international soccer events. “We sincerely appreciate Jamey’s multiple contributions to the Texans franchise over his tenure and look forward to seeing him succeed in his new ventures,” Texans owner Cal McNair said. “We will now build upon this foundation and move forward with a bold and unwavering commitment to winning championships, creating memorable experiences for our fans, and doing great things for Houston," he said. Said Rootes: “The past two decades have been an amazing blessing for me and my family and I have the McNairs to thank for that." “It has been an honour to serve them in this capacity for as long as I have. I want to thank my teammates as we could not have had so many successes without their hard work and dedication to the team," he said. ___ More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Kristie Rieken, The Associated Press

  • Chad Wheeler's ex-girlfriend Alleah Taylor shares painful details in domestic violence case

    Alleah Taylor said Chad Wheeler was "sipping on a smoothie" when he told her "wow, you're still alive."

  • Bianca Andreescu upset in second-round match at Australian Open

    Canada's Bianca Andreescu made a second-round exit at the Australian Open on Wednesday, dropping a 6-3, 6-2 decision to Taiwan's Hsieh Su-Wei at Melbourne Park.

  • Altercation with coach reportedly prompted Patrik Laine's benching

    John Tortorella reportedly glued his newly-acquired star to the bench on Monday because he “mouthed off” to a Blue Jackets assistant coach.

  • Australian Open Day 3: Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka cruise, Nick Kyrgios makes magnificent comeback

    Serena Williams is in prime form to start Australian Open play.

  • NFL way-too-early Power Rankings: Chiefs are favored for Super Bowl LVI, but should they be?

    The Chiefs will have to deal with the Super Bowl loser's hangover next season.

  • 'My record wasn’t padded': No easy outs for Joseph Diaz ahead of Rakhimov bout

    Diaz's 30-1 record was not acquired by kicking tomato cans down the road, but rather by beating serious competition time in and time out.

  • Texas Tech's Chris Beard ejected after throwing epic temper tantrum

    Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard actually sat on the floor and mimicked an opposing player during a ridiculous on-court meltdown.

  • Brett Peterson talks rise in management, inclusivity in hockey

    Florida Panthers assistant general manager Brett Peterson has had a largely positive experience at every stage of his hockey career, and he believes the game is taking the right steps forward to ensure that for all individuals.

  • Chiefs place assistant coach Britt Reid on leave amid investigation into car crash

    Britt Reid remains under investigation for a crash that left a 5-year-old girl in critical condition with brain injuries.

  • Report: Red Sox trade Andrew Benintendi to Royals in 3-team deal with Mets

    The former top overall prospect has fallen quite a bit since winning a World Series.

  • Alex Bowman wins pole for 2021 Daytona 500

    Bowman is now set to start on the front row in four consecutive Daytona 500s.

  • Report: Britt Reid 'no longer' a Chiefs employee after car crash that critically injured young girl

    The Chiefs reportedly allowed Reid's contract to expire in the aftermath of last week's crash.

  • Albert Almora and Mets finalize $1.25M, 1-year contract

    NEW YORK — Outfielder Albert Almora and the New York Mets finalized a $1.25 million, one-year contract Wednesday. Almora, 26, plays primarily centre field and joins a Mets outfield group that includes Brandon Nimmo, Michael Conforto, Jeff McNeil, Guillermo Heredia and José Martínez. Almora became a free agent when the Chicago Cubs failed to offer a contract by the Dec. 2 deadline. He hit .167 with one RBI in 30 at-bats during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, down from a .236 average, a career-best 12 homers and 32 RBIs in 2019. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • NHL takes big stride on data and analytics with AWS deal

    The NHL is taking another step forward in data, analytics, and puck and player tracking. The league has reached an agreement with Amazon Web Services to put all its video and data on the cloud. The hope is to provide everyone from coaches, executives and players to fans an integrated look at the game with the aid of new camera angles, artificial intelligence and machine learning. Being able to search and sort every player's speed, shot velocity and more isn't here yet, but this is a starting point. "Before we can get to building, let’s just say, like a new augmented-reality app that fans can use in arena to pull up real-time stats and puck and player tracking feedback while they’re sitting and watching the game, there’s a lot of infrastructure that needs to be in place," said Dave Lehanski, NHL executive VP of business development and innovation. “There’s a tremendous amount that we’ll be able to do." NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and Amazon Web Services CEO Andy Jassy unveiled the deal on NBC Sports Network late Wednesday. Bettman said the “state-of-the-art technology and services will provide us with capabilities to deliver analytics and insights that highlight the speed and skill of our game.” The NFL, Formula One, Bundesliga soccer and Six Nations rugby already use Amazon Web Services, along with individual teams. Beyond the NFL's “NextGen Stats,” the Seattle Seahawks have used it study practice habits. “There’s potentially a lot of ability for coaching staffs to actually help their teams get better by just learning where players may be efficient, where there are some opportunities to co-ordinate better,” AWS VP of sales and marketing Matt Garman said. Later this season, fans looking up stats on the NHL's website will get corresponding video clips and vice versa. The league expects to have new 4K cameras mounted to each arena's centre scoreboard by at least the playoffs to add different angles. For all the data puck and player tracking can provide, that video will allow Amazon's AI to piece together even more about goaltending, faceoffs, stick positioning and possibly pave the way for new stats and analytics. “It’s just the start of where this is going,” Lehanski said. “It kind of melts your mind with the number of opportunities that are sitting in front of us.” ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press

  • INF Lowrie joins A's for a third stint, on minor league deal

    OAKLAND, Calif. — Jed Lowrie is returning to the Oakland Athletics for a third stint, with the infielder reaching agreement on a minor league contract Wednesday that includes an invitation to big league spring training. Lowrie has played five seasons total for Oakland, in 2013-14 as starting shortstop on playoff teams and again from 2016-18 as a regular second baseman following a trade from AL West rival Houston in November 2015 following one year with the Astros. “Oakland feels like home,” the 36-year-old Lowrie told A's Cast, streamed on the club's Web site. A switch-hitter with a career .261 batting average, Lowie was limited the past two years by knee injuries and played only nine games in 2019 for the New York Mets and none last year. He has not played the field since 2018. “Jed’s done his best work as an Oakland A,” manager Bob Melvin wrote in a text message. “He knows how we do things and is very comfortable with us. Having another veteran presence with versatility is a bonus.” Lowrie spent the first four years of his big league career, from 2008-11, with the Red Sox. Oakland's pitchers and catchers report to spring training in Mesa, Arizona, on Tuesday. The first full-squad workout is set for Feb. 22. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Report: NBA planning for halftime dunk contest at controversial All-Star Game

    As stars chastise the decision to hold an All-Star Game, the league is expanding its scope.