The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Monday, Feb. 15, 2021

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 8:25 p.m. ET on Monday Feb. 15, 2021.

There are 826,924 confirmed cases in Canada.

_ Canada: 826,924 confirmed cases (35,684 active, 769,929 resolved, 21,311 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.

There were 1,139 new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 93.89 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 18,804 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 2,686.

There were 19 new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 476 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 68. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.18 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 56.07 per 100,000 people.

There have been 23,106,499 tests completed.

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 704 confirmed cases (301 active, 399 resolved, four deaths).

There were seven new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 57.65 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 277 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 40.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 0.77 per 100,000 people.

There have been 167,541 tests completed.

_ Prince Edward Island: 114 confirmed cases (two active, 112 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 1.25 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of one new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 96,636 tests completed.

_ Nova Scotia: 1,594 confirmed cases (10 active, 1,519 resolved, 65 deaths).

There was one new case Monday. The rate of active cases is 1.02 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been eight new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 6.64 per 100,000 people.

There have been 303,387 tests completed.

_ New Brunswick: 1,401 confirmed cases (141 active, 1,237 resolved, 23 deaths).

There was one new case Monday. The rate of active cases is 18.04 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been 55 new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is eight.

There was one new reported death Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of three new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.05 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 2.94 per 100,000 people.

There have been 225,474 tests completed.

_ Quebec: 277,518 confirmed cases (9,855 active, 257,434 resolved, 10,229 deaths).

There were 728 new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 114.93 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 6,607 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 944.

There were 16 new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 183 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 26. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.3 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 119.29 per 100,000 people.

There have been 5,922,610 tests completed.

_ Ontario: 285,868 confirmed cases (12,047 active, 267,128 resolved, 6,693 deaths).

There were zero new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 81.76 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 6,396 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 914.

There were zero new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 155 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 22. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.15 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 45.43 per 100,000 people.

There have been 10,229,458 tests completed.

_ Manitoba: 30,766 confirmed cases (1,619 active, 28,276 resolved, 871 deaths).

There were zero new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 117.38 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 477 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 68.

There were zero new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 21 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is three. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.22 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 63.15 per 100,000 people.

There have been 504,191 tests completed.

_ Saskatchewan: 26,693 confirmed cases (2,007 active, 24,332 resolved, 354 deaths).

There were 143 new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 170.28 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,119 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 160.

There were zero new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 13 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.16 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 30.03 per 100,000 people.

There have been 542,671 tests completed.

_ Alberta: 129,075 confirmed cases (5,222 active, 122,071 resolved, 1,782 deaths).

There were 251 new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 118.09 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,039 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 291.

There were two new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 72 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 10. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.23 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 40.3 per 100,000 people.

There have been 3,277,825 tests completed.

_ British Columbia: 72,750 confirmed cases (4,454 active, 67,008 resolved, 1,288 deaths).

There were zero new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 86.52 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,798 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 257.

There were zero new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 29 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is four. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.08 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 25.02 per 100,000 people.

There have been 1,807,331 tests completed.

_ Yukon: 72 confirmed cases (two active, 69 resolved, one deaths).

There was one new case Monday. The rate of active cases is 4.76 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been two new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.38 per 100,000 people.

There have been 7,912 tests completed.

_ Northwest Territories: 38 confirmed cases (six active, 32 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 13.29 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of six new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 13,189 tests completed.

_ Nunavut: 318 confirmed cases (18 active, 299 resolved, one deaths).

There were seven new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 45.74 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 19 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is three.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.54 per 100,000 people.

There have been 8,198 tests completed.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published Feb. 15, 2021.

The Canadian Press

