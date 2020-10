The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 5:12 p.m. EDT on Oct. 15, 2020:

There are 191,344 confirmed cases in Canada.

_ Quebec: 89,963 confirmed (including 6,005 deaths, 75,467 resolved)

_ Ontario: 62,196 confirmed (including 3,022 deaths, 53,291 resolved)

_ Alberta: 21,199 confirmed (including 287 deaths, 18,223 resolved)

_ British Columbia: 10,892 confirmed (including 250 deaths, 9,112 resolved)

_ Manitoba: 3,098 confirmed (including 38 deaths, 1,533 resolved)

_ Saskatchewan: 2,232 confirmed (including 25 deaths, 1,936 resolved)

_ Nova Scotia: 1,092 confirmed (including 65 deaths, 1,024 resolved)

_ New Brunswick: 292 confirmed (including 2 deaths, 200 resolved)

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 284 confirmed (including 4 deaths, 271 resolved)

_ Prince Edward Island: 63 confirmed (including 60 resolved)

_ Yukon: 15 confirmed (including 15 resolved)

_ Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed (including 13 resolved)

_ Northwest Territories: 5 confirmed (including 5 resolved)

_ Nunavut: No confirmed cases

_ Total: 191,344 (0 presumptive, 191,344 confirmed including 9,698 deaths, 161,150 resolved)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2020.

The Canadian Press