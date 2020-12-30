The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 8:20 p.m. ET on Tuesday Dec. 29, 2020.

There are 565,506 confirmed cases in Canada.

_ Canada: 565,506 confirmed cases (72,271 active, 477,857 resolved, 15,378 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.

There were 6,442 new cases Tuesday from 86,871 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 7.4 per cent. The rate of active cases is 192.27 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 43,997 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 6,285.

There were 156 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 953 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 136. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.36 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 40.91 per 100,000 people.

There have been 13,710,053 tests completed.

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 390 confirmed cases (22 active, 364 resolved, four deaths).

There was one new case Tuesday from 127 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.79 per cent. The rate of active cases is 4.22 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been seven new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 0.77 per 100,000 people.

There have been 71,975 tests completed.

_ Prince Edward Island: 96 confirmed cases (six active, 90 resolved, zero deaths).

There were two new cases Tuesday from 314 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.64 per cent. The rate of active cases is 3.82 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of five new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 78,955 tests completed.

_ Nova Scotia: 1,480 confirmed cases (30 active, 1,385 resolved, 65 deaths).

There were two new cases Tuesday from 920 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.22 per cent. The rate of active cases is 3.09 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 26 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is four.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 6.69 per 100,000 people.

There have been 176,232 tests completed.

_ New Brunswick: 595 confirmed cases (32 active, 555 resolved, eight deaths).

There were two new cases Tuesday from 238 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.84 per cent. The rate of active cases is 4.12 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 15 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 1.03 per 100,000 people.

There have been 114,672 tests completed.

_ Quebec: 197,311 confirmed cases (21,126 active, 168,061 resolved, 8,124 deaths).

There were 2,381 new cases Tuesday from 6,848 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 35 per cent. The rate of active cases is 248.98 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 16,035 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 2,291.

There were 64 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 330 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 47. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.56 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 95.75 per 100,000 people.

There have been 2,490,375 tests completed.

_ Ontario: 175,908 confirmed cases (19,891 active, 151,562 resolved, 4,455 deaths).

There were 2,553 new cases Tuesday from 71,268 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 3.6 per cent. The rate of active cases is 136.55 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 15,653 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 2,236.

There were 41 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 267 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 38. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.26 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 30.58 per 100,000 people.

There have been 7,563,309 tests completed.

_ Manitoba: 24,385 confirmed cases (4,424 active, 19,302 resolved, 659 deaths).

There were 133 new cases Tuesday from 6,514 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 2.0 per cent. The rate of active cases is 323.05 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,205 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 172.

There were five new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 69 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 10. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.72 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 48.12 per 100,000 people.

There have been 407,951 tests completed.

_ Saskatchewan: 15,022 confirmed cases (3,191 active, 11,680 resolved, 151 deaths).

There were 114 new cases Tuesday from 544 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 21 per cent. The rate of active cases is 271.7 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,080 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 154.

There were 10 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 26 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is four. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.32 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 12.86 per 100,000 people.

There have been 300,819 tests completed.

_ Alberta: 99,141 confirmed cases (14,785 active, 83,328 resolved, 1,028 deaths).

There were 872 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 338.23 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 6,661 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 952.

There were 26 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 157 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 22. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.51 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 23.52 per 100,000 people.

There have been 1,547,298 tests completed.

_ British Columbia: 50,815 confirmed cases (8,758 active, 41,175 resolved, 882 deaths).

There were 382 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 172.7 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 3,305 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 472.

There were 10 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 105 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 15. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.3 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 17.39 per 100,000 people.

There have been 939,137 tests completed.

_ Yukon: 60 confirmed cases (zero active, 59 resolved, one deaths).

There were zero new cases Tuesday from 24 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of one new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.45 per 100,000 people.

There have been 5,911 tests completed.

_ Northwest Territories: 24 confirmed cases (zero active, 24 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Tuesday from 74 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 7,814 tests completed.

_ Nunavut: 266 confirmed cases (six active, 259 resolved, one deaths).

There were zero new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 15.47 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of four new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There were zero new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of -1 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is -0.37 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 2.58 per 100,000 people.

There have been 5,529 tests completed.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published Dec. 29, 2020.

The Canadian Press

