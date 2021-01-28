The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.

There are 761,226 confirmed cases in Canada.

_ Canada: 761,226 confirmed cases (57,740 active, 683,953 resolved, 19,533 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.

There were 4,204 new cases Wednesday from 77,003 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 5.5 per cent. The rate of active cases is 153.61 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 35,731 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 5,104.

There were 130 new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 1,071 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 153. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.41 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 51.96 per 100,000 people.

There have been 17,197,915 tests completed.

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 400 confirmed cases (eight active, 388 resolved, four deaths).

There were two new cases Wednesday from 326 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.61 per cent. The rate of active cases is 1.53 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of four new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 0.77 per 100,000 people.

There have been 78,803 tests completed.

_ Prince Edward Island: 110 confirmed cases (six active, 104 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Wednesday from 384 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. The rate of active cases is 3.82 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 89,284 tests completed.

Story continues

_ Nova Scotia: 1,576 confirmed cases (12 active, 1,499 resolved, 65 deaths).

There were four new cases Wednesday from 772 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.52 per cent. The rate of active cases is 1.24 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 12 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 6.69 per 100,000 people.

There have been 202,130 tests completed.

_ New Brunswick: 1,175 confirmed cases (328 active, 831 resolved, 16 deaths).

There were 14 new cases Wednesday from 1,341 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 1.0 per cent. The rate of active cases is 42.22 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 150 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 21.

There were two new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of three new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.06 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 2.06 per 100,000 people.

There have been 138,569 tests completed.

_ Quebec: 257,330 confirmed cases (15,479 active, 232,221 resolved, 9,630 deaths).

There were 1,328 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 182.43 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 10,094 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,442.

There were 53 new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 422 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 60. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.71 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 113.49 per 100,000 people.

There have been 2,695,925 tests completed.

_ Ontario: 260,370 confirmed cases (21,932 active, 232,480 resolved, 5,958 deaths).

There were 1,670 new cases Wednesday from 53,387 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 3.1 per cent. The rate of active cases is 150.56 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 15,438 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 2,205.

There were 49 new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 390 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 56. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.38 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 40.9 per 100,000 people.

There have been 9,061,100 tests completed.

_ Manitoba: 28,996 confirmed cases (3,456 active, 24,727 resolved, 813 deaths).

There were 94 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 252.36 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,103 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 158.

There were four new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 25 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is four. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.26 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 59.37 per 100,000 people.

There have been 450,194 tests completed.

_ Saskatchewan: 22,794 confirmed cases (2,527 active, 19,993 resolved, 274 deaths).

There were 148 new cases Wednesday from 849 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 17 per cent. The rate of active cases is 215.16 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,682 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 240.

There were six new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 48 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is seven. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.58 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 23.33 per 100,000 people.

There have been 332,440 tests completed.

_ Alberta: 122,360 confirmed cases (8,203 active, 112,558 resolved, 1,599 deaths).

There were 459 new cases Wednesday from 19,818 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 2.3 per cent. The rate of active cases is 187.66 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 3,924 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 561.

There were 12 new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 115 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 16. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.38 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 36.58 per 100,000 people.

There have been 3,081,662 tests completed.

_ British Columbia: 65,719 confirmed cases (5,769 active, 58,778 resolved, 1,172 deaths).

There were 485 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 113.76 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 3,307 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 472.

There were four new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 68 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 10. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.19 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 23.11 per 100,000 people.

There have been 1,044,931 tests completed.

_ Yukon: 70 confirmed cases (zero active, 69 resolved, one deaths).

There were zero new cases Wednesday from 28 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.45 per 100,000 people.

There have been 6,257 tests completed.

_ Northwest Territories: 31 confirmed cases (three active, 28 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 6.69 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of one new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 9,064 tests completed.

_ Nunavut: 282 confirmed cases (17 active, 264 resolved, one deaths).

There were zero new cases Wednesday from 98 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. The rate of active cases is 43.84 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 16 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.58 per 100,000 people.

There have been 7,480 tests completed.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published Jan. 27, 2021.

The Canadian Press