The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.

There are 837,497 confirmed cases in Canada.

_ Canada: 837,497 confirmed cases (32,587 active, 783,412 resolved, 21,498 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.

There were 3,316 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 85.74 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 20,334 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 2,905.

There were 67 new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 410 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 59. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.15 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 56.57 per 100,000 people.

There have been 23,371,443 tests completed.

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 803 confirmed cases (383 active, 416 resolved, four deaths).

There were 48 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 73.36 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 193 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 28.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 0.77 per 100,000 people.

There have been 182,971 tests completed.

_ Prince Edward Island: 115 confirmed cases (two active, 113 resolved, zero deaths).

There was one new case Thursday. The rate of active cases is 1.25 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been one new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 97,417 tests completed.

_ Nova Scotia: 1,602 confirmed cases (13 active, 1,524 resolved, 65 deaths).

There were two new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 1.33 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 12 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 6.64 per 100,000 people.

There have been 307,310 tests completed.

_ New Brunswick: 1,411 confirmed cases (112 active, 1,275 resolved, 24 deaths).

There were four new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 14.33 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 34 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is five.

There were zero new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of two new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.04 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 3.07 per 100,000 people.

There have been 228,083 tests completed.

_ Quebec: 279,887 confirmed cases (9,378 active, 260,245 resolved, 10,264 deaths).

There were 900 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 109.37 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 6,040 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 863.

There were 10 new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 115 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 16. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.19 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 119.7 per 100,000 people.

There have been 5,994,061 tests completed.

_ Ontario: 289,621 confirmed cases (10,702 active, 272,146 resolved, 6,773 deaths).

There were 1,038 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 72.63 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 7,110 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,016.

There were 44 new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 159 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 23. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.15 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 45.97 per 100,000 people.

There have been 10,320,795 tests completed.

_ Manitoba: 31,145 confirmed cases (1,153 active, 29,114 resolved, 878 deaths).

There were 139 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 83.6 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 638 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 91.

There were two new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 16 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.17 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 63.66 per 100,000 people.

There have been 511,333 tests completed.

_ Saskatchewan: 27,099 confirmed cases (1,516 active, 25,221 resolved, 362 deaths).

There were 146 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 128.62 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,142 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 163.

There were zero new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 14 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.17 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 30.71 per 100,000 people.

There have been 548,162 tests completed.

_ Alberta: 130,030 confirmed cases (4,887 active, 123,338 resolved, 1,805 deaths).

There were 415 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 110.52 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,109 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 301.

There were seven new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 61 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is nine. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.2 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 40.82 per 100,000 people.

There have been 3,311,964 tests completed.

_ British Columbia: 75,327 confirmed cases (4,404 active, 69,602 resolved, 1,321 deaths).

There were 617 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 85.55 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 3,022 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 432.

There were four new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 43 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is six. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.12 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 25.66 per 100,000 people.

There have been 1,839,490 tests completed.

_ Yukon: 72 confirmed cases (two active, 69 resolved, one deaths).

There were zero new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 4.76 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of two new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.38 per 100,000 people.

There have been 7,950 tests completed.

_ Northwest Territories: 42 confirmed cases (eight active, 34 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 17.71 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of four new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 13,579 tests completed.

_ Nunavut: 330 confirmed cases (27 active, 302 resolved, one deaths).

There were six new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 68.61 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 27 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is four.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.54 per 100,000 people.

There have been 8,252 tests completed.

