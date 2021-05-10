The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Sunday, May 9, 2021

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday May 9, 2021.

There are 1,286,666 confirmed cases in Canada.

Canada: 1,286,666 confirmed cases (80,789 active, 1,181,251 resolved, 24,626 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.

There were 6,698 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 212.57 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 50,970 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 7,281.

There were 58 new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 326 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 47. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.12 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 64.8 per 100,000 people.

There have been 32,642,733 tests completed.

Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,138 confirmed cases (71 active, 1,061 resolved, six deaths).

There were five new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 13.6 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 39 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is six.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 1.15 per 100,000 people.

There have been 249,491 tests completed.

Prince Edward Island: 186 confirmed cases (10 active, 176 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 6.26 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of four new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 148,911 tests completed.

Nova Scotia: 3,919 confirmed cases (1,626 active, 2,222 resolved, 71 deaths).

There were 165 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 166.03 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,211 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 173.

There were zero new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of four new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is one. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.06 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 7.25 per 100,000 people.

There have been 668,745 tests completed.

New Brunswick: 2,002 confirmed cases (142 active, 1,819 resolved, 41 deaths).

There were six new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 18.17 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 63 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is nine.

There were zero new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of four new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is one. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.07 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 5.25 per 100,000 people.

There have been 313,846 tests completed.

Quebec: 358,134 confirmed cases (8,519 active, 338,628 resolved, 10,987 deaths).

There were 960 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 99.35 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 6,254 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 893.

There were six new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 45 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is six. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.07 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 128.13 per 100,000 people.

There have been 8,572,982 tests completed.

Ontario: 492,303 confirmed cases (32,404 active, 451,591 resolved, 8,308 deaths).

There were 3,216 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 219.93 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 21,838 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 3,120.

There were 47 new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 206 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 29. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.2 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 56.39 per 100,000 people.

There have been 14,312,767 tests completed.

Manitoba: 41,953 confirmed cases (3,499 active, 37,461 resolved, 993 deaths).

There were 531 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 253.69 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,680 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 383.

There were three new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 15 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.16 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 71.99 per 100,000 people.

There have been 709,668 tests completed.

Saskatchewan: 43,141 confirmed cases (2,260 active, 40,379 resolved, 502 deaths).

There were 177 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 191.74 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,543 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 220.

There were zero new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of seven new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is one. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.08 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 42.59 per 100,000 people.

There have been 795,232 tests completed.

Alberta: 208,790 confirmed cases (25,197 active, 181,483 resolved, 2,110 deaths).

There were 1,633 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 569.83 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 13,892 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,985.

There were two new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 24 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is three. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.08 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 47.72 per 100,000 people.

There have been 4,272,048 tests completed.

British Columbia: 134,341 confirmed cases (6,940 active, 125,799 resolved, 1,602 deaths).

There were zero new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 134.82 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 3,353 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 479.

There were zero new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 21 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is three. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.06 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 31.12 per 100,000 people.

There have been 2,556,533 tests completed.

Yukon: 82 confirmed cases (one active, 79 resolved, two deaths).

There were zero new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 2.38 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been a total of one new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 4.76 per 100,000 people.

There have been 9,129 tests completed.

Northwest Territories: 99 confirmed cases (48 active, 51 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 106.29 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 47 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is seven.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 20,024 tests completed.

Nunavut: 565 confirmed cases (72 active, 489 resolved, four deaths).

There were five new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 182.96 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 45 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is six.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 10.16 per 100,000 people.

There have been 13,281 tests completed.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published May 9, 2021.

The Canadian Press