The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Sunday, June 20, 2021

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday June 20, 2021. Some provinces and territories do not report daily case numbers.

There are 1,408,835 confirmed cases in Canada.

Canada: 1,408,835 confirmed cases (11,759 active, 1,371,000 resolved, 26,076 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.

There were 712 new cases reported Sunday. The rate of active cases is 30.94 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 6,500 new cases reported. The seven-day rolling average of new reported cases is 929.

There were 22 new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 145 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 21. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.05 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 68.61 per 100,000 people.

There have been 36,111,298 tests completed.

Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,383 confirmed cases (26 active, 1,350 resolved, seven deaths).

There were zero new cases reported Sunday. The rate of active cases is 4.98 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of eight new cases reported. The seven-day rolling average of new reported cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 1.34 per 100,000 people.

There have been 293,557 tests completed.

Prince Edward Island: 206 confirmed cases (zero active, 206 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases reported Sunday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases reported. The seven-day rolling average of new reported cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 171,643 tests completed.

Nova Scotia: 5,791 confirmed cases (83 active, 5,618 resolved, 90 deaths).

There were two new cases reported Sunday. The rate of active cases is 8.48 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 49 new cases reported. The seven-day rolling average of new reported cases is seven.

Story continues

There were zero new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there has been one new reported death. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.01 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 9.19 per 100,000 people.

There have been 904,604 tests completed.

New Brunswick: 2,318 confirmed cases (57 active, 2,216 resolved, 45 deaths).

There were two new cases reported Sunday. The rate of active cases is 7.29 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 20 new cases reported. The seven-day rolling average of new reported cases is three.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 5.76 per 100,000 people.

There have been 368,428 tests completed.

Quebec: 373,921 confirmed cases (1,378 active, 361,352 resolved, 11,191 deaths).

There were 103 new cases reported Sunday. The rate of active cases is 16.07 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 932 new cases reported. The seven-day rolling average of new reported cases is 133.

There were two new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 19 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is three. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.03 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 130.51 per 100,000 people.

There have been 9,596,619 tests completed.

Ontario: 542,198 confirmed cases (3,673 active, 529,506 resolved, 9,019 deaths).

There were 318 new cases reported Sunday. The rate of active cases is 24.93 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,515 new cases reported. The seven-day rolling average of new reported cases is 359.

There were 12 new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 62 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is nine. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.06 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 61.21 per 100,000 people.

There have been 15,529,561 tests completed.

Manitoba: 55,331 confirmed cases (2,166 active, 52,041 resolved, 1,124 deaths).

There were 93 new cases reported Sunday. The rate of active cases is 157.04 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 974 new cases reported. The seven-day rolling average of new reported cases is 139.

There were six new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 24 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is three. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.25 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 81.49 per 100,000 people.

There have been 849,236 tests completed.

Saskatchewan: 48,441 confirmed cases (743 active, 47,135 resolved, 563 deaths).

There were 60 new cases reported Sunday. The rate of active cases is 63.04 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 500 new cases reported. The seven-day rolling average of new reported cases is 71.

There was one new reported death Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of eight new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is one. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.1 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 47.77 per 100,000 people.

There have been 896,354 tests completed.

Alberta: 231,359 confirmed cases (2,127 active, 226,942 resolved, 2,290 deaths).

There were 100 new cases reported Sunday. The rate of active cases is 48.1 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 896 new cases reported. The seven-day rolling average of new reported cases is 128.

There was one new reported death Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 20 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is three. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.06 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 51.79 per 100,000 people.

There have been 4,618,391 tests completed.

British Columbia: 146,902 confirmed cases (1,414 active, 143,748 resolved, 1,740 deaths).

There were zero new cases reported Sunday. The rate of active cases is 27.47 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 517 new cases reported. The seven-day rolling average of new reported cases is 74.

There were zero new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 10 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is one. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.03 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 33.8 per 100,000 people.

There have been 2,831,951 tests completed.

Yukon: 187 confirmed cases (84 active, 100 resolved, three deaths).

There were 34 new cases reported Sunday. The rate of active cases is 199.75 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 89 new cases reported. The seven-day rolling average of new reported cases is 13.

There were zero new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there has been one new reported death. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.34 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 7.13 per 100,000 people.

There have been 9,129 tests completed.

Northwest Territories: 128 confirmed cases (zero active, 128 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases reported Sunday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases reported. The seven-day rolling average of new reported cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 24,445 tests completed.

Nunavut: 657 confirmed cases (eight active, 645 resolved, four deaths).

There were zero new cases reported Sunday. The rate of active cases is 20.33 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases reported. The seven-day rolling average of new reported cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 10.16 per 100,000 people.

There have been 17,304 tests completed.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published June 20, 2021.

The Canadian Press