The Latest: Saints end 1st round by taking Ryan Ramczyk

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- The Latest on the first round of the NFL draft (all times local):

11:55 p.m.

The New Orleans Saints closed out the first round of the NFL draft by selecting Wisconsin offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk with the 32nd pick.

The Saints, who led the NFL in yards per game last season, have both incumbent starters at tackle coming back with Terron Armstead on the left side and Zach Strief on the right. Strief, however, is entering his 12th season and the move ensures blocking depth the Saints might need to protect 38-year-old star quarterback Drew Brees.

The 6-foot-6, 310-pound Ramczyk began his college football career with Division III Wisconsin-Stevens Point before transferring to the Division I program with which he started every game at left tackle last season. He was named first-team AP All-American and first-team All-Big Ten.

New Orleans had two first-round picks and used the first to use its first to help its struggling defense, selecting Ohio State cornerback Marshon Lattimore 11th overall.

The 32nd pick came to New Orleans as part of a trade in March that sent receiver Brandin Cooks to the Patriots.

The Cleveland Browns started Thursday night's first round selecting Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett. Despite a defensive-heavy draft class, three teams traded up to grab quarterbacks, the Bears, Chiefs and Texans.

---

11:40 p.m.

The San Francisco 49ers made another draft-day trade, acquiring the 31st overall pick to draft Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster.

GM John Lynch traded the 34th overall pick and a fourth-round pick acquired earlier in the day from Chicago to Seattle to move up three spots to take Foster.

San Francisco moved down earlier in the day from No. 2 to No. 3. The Niners drafted Stanford defensive lineman Solomon Thomas and got a third-round pick and a fourth-rounder this year as well as a third-round pick in 2018.

Foster won the Butkus Award as the nation's top linebacker last year but faced questions about the health of his shoulder. He also was kicked out of the combine over a confrontation with a hospital worker.

---

11:35 p.m.

The Seattle Seahawks did not make a pick in the first-round of the NFL draft, making a pair of trades to pick up selections later in the draft.

Seattle was set to pick at No. 26 but moved back five spots in a deal with Atlanta while picking up extra picks in the third and seventh rounds. It's the sixth straight year the Seahawks have not used their scheduled first-round pick.

Seattle general manager John Schneider then pulled off another deal allowing San Francisco to jump back into the first round. The Seahawks got a second-round pick (No. 34 overall) and a fourth-round pick (No. 111 overall) from the 49ers.

The Seahawks are now scheduled to have six picks - two in the second round and four in the third round - on Friday alone. Seattle entered the draft with just seven overall picks, but now have 10 picks over the final two days.

---

11:33 p.m.

TJ Watt is joining older brothers J.J. and Derek in the NFL.

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Wisconsin linebacker TJ Watt with the 30th pick of the draft. The AFC North champions are looking to upgrade their pass rush after letting former No. 1 pick Jarvis Jones go in free agency.

Watt finished with 11.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss last season for the Badgers after struggling through injuries earlier in his collegiate career. He started as a tight end before switching to linebacker.

The 6-foot-4, 252-pound Watt joins an outside linebacker group that includes James Harrison, who turns 39 next week, and 2015 first-round pick Bud Dupree.

This is the fourth time in the last five drafts the Steelers have taken a linebacker with their top pick.

Watt's selection gives his family three players in the league. J.J. Watt is a perennial All-Pro defensive end for the Houston Texans. Derek Watt appeared in all 16 games last season for the Chargers as a fullback.

---

11:26 p.m.

The Browns made two trades in the first round before selecting Miami tight end David Njoku with their third pick.

