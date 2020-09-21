The Latest: Jeremy Strong wins Emmy for 'Succession'

LOS ANGELES — The Latest from the Emmy Awards (all times PDT):

7:30 p.m.

There is no question of “Succession” at the Emmys: The son has trumped the father.

Jeremy Strong beat out co-star Brian Cox to win best actor in a drama series for HBO’s “Succession.”

On the show, Cox is a media magnate who successfully fights off the son, played by Strong, who is seeking to replace him.

Cox and Strong were considered favourites for the Emmy, but some thought they might split the vote and neither would win.

It’s the first Emmy and first nomination in a 12-year career for the 41-year-old Bostonian actor Strong.

He also beat out fellow nominees Billy Porter, Jason Bateman, Sterling K. Brown and Steve Carell.

___

7:20 p.m.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” just keeps strutting.

For the third straight year, the VH1 drag queen extravaganza won the Emmy Award for top reality-competition show on Sunday night.

“Don’t give up on love,” RuPaul said to the show’s fans, accepting the trophy from a dressing room in a remote location. “Believe in love and the power of love.”

“RuPaul’s drag race beat out fellow nominees, “The Masked Singer,” “Nailed It!” “Top Chef” and “The Voice.”

Including the Creative Arts Emmy Awards given out earlier in the week, “Drag Race” won six Emmys and has won 19 overall in its 12 seasons.

___

7:00 p.m.

With all eyes on “Watchmen,” its masked heroes and anti-heroes didn’t disappoint.

The made-for-the-moment HBO show about self-appointed superheroes, police violence, domestic terrorism and racial strife in America won the Emmy Award for best limited series or TV movie on Sunday night.

It was the biggest triumph of a big night for “Watchmen,” the year’s most nominated show.

Star Regina King won best actress, her co-star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II won best supporting actor and the show’s creator Damon Lindelof won for writing.

The HBO series rebooted and reinvented the acclaimed 1980s graphic novel by Alan Moore about superheroes and vigilantes in an alternate-history dystopia.

It beat out fellow nominees “Little Fires Everywhere,” “Mrs. America,” “Unbelievable” and “Unorthodox.”

“History is mystery,” Lindelof said as he accepted the best limited series Emmy in a remote room with many of his “Watchmen” colleagues behind them. “It is broken into a million puzzle pieces and many are missing, we know where those pieces are but we don’t seek them out because we know finding them will hurt.”

He dedicated the award to the Black victims of the 1921 Tulsa massacre, which has a central role on the show.

___

6:30 p.m.

HULK WIN EMMY!

Mark Ruffalo won the Emmy Award for best actor in a limited series or TV movie for his dual portrayal of twin brothers, one of whom has schizophrenia, in HBO’s “I Know This Much Is True.”

It’s the first acting Emmy for the 52-year-old Ruffalo, who plays the Incredible Hulk in Marvel’s “Avengers” films.

He accepted the trophy as he sat on a couch in a remote room in upstate New York.

An emotional Ruffalo accepted the trophy as he sat on a couch in a remote room in upstate New York, calling for Americans to use their vote to “heal and honour and take care of each other and our most vulnerable people.”

Ruffalo also won a best TV movie Emmy in 2014 as an executive producer on HBO’s “The Normal Heart.”

___

6:15 p.m.

Regina King is an Emmy superhero, and queen of the limited series.

King won best actress in a limited series or TV movie Sunday night for her role as Angela Abar, aka the masked hero Sister Night, on HBO’s “Watchmen.”

King was handed the trophy as she sat in a living room in the pandemic-altered Emmys.

It’s the fourth Emmy in six years for King, all of them for limited series.

She won the same award in 2018 for “Seven Seconds,” and took best supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie for two different roles on “American Crime” in 2015 and 2016.

King beat out fellow nominees Cate Blanchett, Kerry Washington, Shira Haas and Octavia Spencer.

She also won an Oscar and a Golden Globe in 2019 as best supporting actor in “If Beale Street Could Talk.”

___

6:00 p.m.

Up with “Schitt’s Creek!”

The small show about a rich family left with nothing but a small town reached the Emmy big time on Sunday night, taking the coveted trophy for best comedy series.

The Canadian sitcom swept the comedy categories, winning seven Emmys for its sixth and final season.

