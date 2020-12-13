The Latest: Virus pushes San Joaquin hospitals to limit

·12 min read

FRESNO, Calif. — California public health officials say the number of available intensive care unit beds in the vast San Joaquin Valley has dropped to zero for the first time Saturday. Just a day earlier, ICU capacity in region comprised of 12 counties was at 4.5%.

The news comes as ICU units fill up across California amid spiking COVID-19 cases. Last week, San Joaquin Valley and the enormous Southern California region were ordered to follow the strictest anti-COVID-19 rules under a new stay-at-home order.

Overflowing ICUs was a major factor in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision to implement the new order.

___

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

U.S. officials say the nation’s first COVID-19 vaccine will begin arriving in states Monday morning. Trucks will roll out Sunday morning as shipping companies deliver Pfizer’s vaccine to nearly 150 distribution centres across the United States.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump hasn’t publicly acknowledged this week’s record number of coronavirus deaths, hospitalizations and cases. He hailed the vaccine but made no mention of the toll the virus has taken.

___

Follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The U.S. has reached a record 3,309 daily coronavirus deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The deaths reported Friday exceeded by 6% the previous high of 3,124 deaths reported Wednesday.

The U.S. also reached a record daily confirmed infections at 231,775, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. That’s nearly 4,000 more than the previous high on Dec. 4.

The increases come as millions of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer start rolling into hospitals on Monday. The first vaccines will go to hospital staff and other health care professionals.

The U.S. leads the world in confirmed cases at 15.9 million and deaths at more than 296,000. The coronavirus has caused more than 1.6 million global deaths.

___

WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration says pilots may receive the COVID-19 vaccine but may not fly for 48 hours.

The FAA says it is requiring the observation period “to maintain the highest level of safety” in the airspace it regulates. The 48-hour observation also applies to air traffic controllers.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved emergency use of a vaccine developed by Pfizer and shipments are expected in various states on Monday. The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses taken three weeks apart. The 48-hour period applies after both doses.

The FAA says it will monitor reaction to the vaccine. It requires similar waiting periods after aviation employees receive other vaccines, such tuberculosis and typhoid.

___

ROME — Italy added another 649 coronavirus deaths Saturday, bringing its official total to 64,036 and just shy of Britain’s Europe-leading 64,123 dead.

Italy could overtake Britain despite having 6 million people fewer than the U.K.’s 66 million, and trails only the much larger U.S., Brazil, India and Mexico, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Italy has the most deaths per 100,000 population among the most affected countries. Italy has added nearly 29,000 dead since Sept. 1.

More than 1.8 million Italians have contracted the virus since the start of the pandemic. Health experts say the numbers reflect an underfunded health care system with few ICU beds, government delays in imposing restrictions and an elderly population.

Global cases and death tolls are believed to greatly underestimated because of missed infections, limited testing and different counting criteria.

___

PHEONIX — Arizona reported 8,076 confirmed coronavirus cases, one of the state’s largest daily total.

The Department of Health Services reported 77 more deaths on Saturday, increasing the state’s confirmed totals to 402,589 cases and 7,322 deaths.

The cases eclipsed Friday’s 6,983 as the third-largest daily case report, behind 12,314 on Tuesday and 10,322 on Dec. 1.

The coronavirus hospitalizations on Friday reached 3,534, up 52 from Thursday and topping the summer surge high of 3,517 on July 13. There were 799 patients in intensive care units.

___

WASHINGTON — U.S. officials say the nation’s first COVID-19 vaccine will begin arriving in states Monday morning.

Army Gen. Gustave Perna says trucks will roll out Sunday morning as shipping companies UPS and FedEx begin delivering Pfizer’s vaccine to nearly 150 distribution centres across the states. An additional 450 sites will get the vaccine between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Perna is with Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration’s vaccine development program. He says the vaccine was timed to arrive Monday morning so health workers would be available to receive the shots and begin giving them.

___

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has authorized another 150 Idaho National Guard soldiers to help medical facilities battle the coronavirus.

The Republican governor added the soldiers to the 100 he activated last month to help the state deal with surging infections and deaths. The 250 soldiers will help with mobile testing support, facility decontamination and coronavirus screenings. They are also helping at food banks.

State officials say nearly 120,000 Idaho residents have been infected. There have been 1,151 confirmed deaths.

The positivity rate is 20%, well above the 5% or less state officials recommend.

___

VATICAN CITY — Vatican citizens, employees and their families will begin to receive the coronavirus vaccine early next year, according to Vatican News.

The head of the Vatican health service, Dr. Andrea Arcangeli, says the Pfizer vaccine has been chosen, but others might be introduced later. Arcangeli says the Vatican health services planned a campaign to underline the importance of the vaccine, which can be administered to anyone over 18.

The Vatican, a tiny city state of about 600 people in the centre of Rome, has beefed up its coronavirus measures amid a resurgence of the outbreak in Italy, including requiring protective masks indoors.

In October, a resident of the Vatican hotel where Pope Francis lives and several Swiss Guards tested positive.

Italy has registered 1.8 million confirmed cases and more than 63,000 confirmed deaths, sixth highest in the world.

___

PARIS — The French government is allowing care home residents to spend time with their families and receive visits, even if residents are positive for coronavirus.

The deputy health minister in charge of elderly affairs says injecting the spirit of Christmas into care homes is “essential” to maintain family ties and fight loneliness. The relaxed rules will start Tuesday to Jan. 3.

Roughly one-third of France’s more than 57,500 virus deaths have occurred in care homes. Residents have been subjected to strict confinement measures, including being limited to their rooms, to curb infections.

___

LIMA, Peru — Peru suspended an advanced-phase trial of the coronavirus vaccine from Chinese state company Sinopharm after an elderly volunteer developed muscle weakness.

Peru’s Health Ministry says “the adverse event is under investigation to determine if it is related to the vaccine or if there’s another explanation.”

Germán Málaga, professor of medicine at the Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia and co-ordinator of the trial, told RPP radio a 64-year-old volunteer showed a “decrease in strength in the legs” and the condition could be related to Guillain-Barré syndrome.

Sinopharm began its Phase 3 trial in Peru in September. It includes 12,000 people ages 18 to 75.

___

MINNEAPOLIS — New coronavirus patients say they socialized over Thanksgiving with people outside their households, despite emphatic public health warnings to stay home and keep their distance from others.

That’s what contact tracers and emergency room doctors are hearing repeatedly from patients across the country.

The virus was raging nationally even before Thanksgiving but was showing some signs of flattening out. It has picked up steam since, with new cases per day regularly climbing well over 200,000 by Friday.

That’s a 16% increase from the day before Thanksgiving, according to an Associated Press analysis. Deaths are averaging almost 2,260 per day over a seven-day period, about equal to the peak seen in mid-April when the New York City was under siege.

The dire outlook comes as the U.S. stands on the brink of a major vaccination campaign against COVID-19, with the Food and Drug Administration giving the final go-ahead Friday to use Pfizer’s shot.

The coronavirus has killed more than 295,000 Americans and infected 15.8 million.

___

SANTA ANA, Calif. — A California judge has ordered a 50 per cent reduction of the population in Orange County jails to protect people from a coronavirus outbreak.

Superior Court Judge Peter Wilson’s decision comes in response to a lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union that says conditions at the jails violate the state’s constitution and disability discrimination law.

The county was ordered to file a plan with the court no later than Dec. 31. Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes says his department is “evaluating the order, its impacts and our options for appeal.”

If the order stands, it could result in the release of more than 1,800 inmates, Barnes says. He says the latest outbreak at Orange County jails had 74 confirmed cases, 75 tests pending and more inmates waiting to be tested.

___

BERLIN — Senior German officials are calling for tough new measures to curb the spread of coronavirus and record high cases.

The country’s disease control agency, the Robert Koch Institute, reported 28,438 confirmed cases in the past 24 hours and 496 deaths.

Germany, which had a much lower death rate than some of its large European neighbours in the spring, now has 1.3 million confirmed cases and 21,466 confirmed deaths since the start of the outbreak.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz called for the swift closure of most stores and pledged financial support for affected businesses.

The governor of the southwestern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, Winfried Kretschmann, says he expects a “hard lockdown” before Christmas.

Chancellor Angela Merkel is scheduled to meet the governors of Germany’s 16 states on Sunday to discuss the next steps in containing the pandemic.

___

TOKYO — Tokyo reported 621 new coronavirus cases Saturday, setting a new record in the capital where a lack of government measures triggered concerns about a surge during the holiday season.

Nationwide, Japan reported a total of 174,000 cases, with about 2,500 deaths since the pandemic began.

Experts on a Tokyo metropolitan task force say serious cases are on the rise, putting burdens on hospitals and forcing many of them to scale back on care for other patients.

Japan issued a non-binding state of emergency in the spring and has overcome earlier infection peaks without a lockdown.

___

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea has reported another 950 coronavirus cases, its largest daily increase since the emergence of the pandemic.

The figures released by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Saturday brought the country’s caseload to 41,736, after health officials added more than 8,900 cases in the last 15 days alone. Six COVID-19 patients died in the past 24 hours to bring the death toll to 578.

Most of the new cases came from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, where health workers have struggled to track transmissions that occur at hospitals, long-term care facilities, restaurants, saunas, schools and army units.

Officials restored some restrictions in recent weeks, such as shutting nightclubs and allowing restaurants to provide only deliveries and takeout after 9 p.m.

President Moon Jae-in in a Facebook message apologized for his government’s failure to contain the outbreak despite months of measures that hurt the economy. He pleaded for vigilance, saying the country was going through its “last crisis before the arrival of vaccines and treatment.”

___

SAN JOSE, Calif. — An outbreak of 77 coronavirus cases in Santa Clara County has been traced to an illegal youth basketball tournament held last month in Placer County.

Officials say those who tested positive attended the event Nov. 7 to 8 at Courtside Basketball Center in Rocklin. They included 39 middle- and high school players, three coaches and 35 additional contacts.

An additional 17 cases outside Santa Clara County have been traced to the tournament.

The California Department of Public Health has initiated an enforcement investigation involving the tournament operator.

___

WASHINGTON — The U.S. has given the final go-ahead to the nation’s first COVID-19 vaccine, marking what could be the beginning of the end of an outbreak that has killed nearly 300,000 Americans.

Shots for health workers and nursing home residents are expected to begin in the coming days after the Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized an emergency rollout of what promises to be a strongly protective vaccine from Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.

Initial doses are scarce and rationed as the U.S. joins Britain and several other countries in scrambling to vaccinate as many people as possible ahead of winter. It will take months of work to tamp down the coronavirus that has surged to catastrophic levels in recent weeks and claimed 1.5 million lives globally.

___

JUNEAU, Alaska — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy is proposing what he calls an extraordinary response to revive Alaska’s pandemic-stunted economy.

His proposal outlined Friday includes about $5,000 in direct payments to residents from the state’s oil-wealth fund and an infrastructure plan he said is intended to create jobs. He says Alaskans and businesses are suffering, and now is the time to act.

The state’s economy has been battered by the coronavirus pandemic, with tourism and hospitality industries hit hard. North Slope oil prices have been below $50 a barrel for much of the year.

___

___

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Leafs forward Nick Robertson absent from U.S. world junior team

    USA Hockey has announced the 25 players who'll suit up for the Americans at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton.

  • President Donald Trump performs coin toss for final time as president at Army-Navy

    Trump has attended four Army-Navy games since 2016.

  • Florida forward Keyontae Johnson collapses on court, taken to hospital

    Keyontae Johnson is being taken to a hospital in Tallahassee.

  • MLB free agent tracker: Where every star signs, and what the deal means

    We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.

  • Anthony Joshua silences critics, clears path to unification bout vs. Tyson Fury

    Joshua made clear it’s the championship he’s chasing, not any man, but he didn’t shy away from mentioning Fury’s name.

  • Jamal Adams says he has 'no hate' toward Adam Gase, Jets prior to revenge game

    Don't expect any bad blood between Jamal Adams and his former team Sunday.

  • UFC 256 betting preview: Tony Ferguson vs. Charles Oliveira

    Ferguson is a -165 favorite, while Oliveira is a +140 underdog.

  • Brady vs. Belichick: Patriots coach deserves props | More Football

    Despite coming back to Earth in Week 14, the Patriots have no business being as competitive as they are given the talent on their roster. The Bucs meanwhile are loaded with talent, yet are barely clinging to a playoff spot.

  • Week 14 fantasy football rankings: Be weary of Christian McCaffrey as playoffs begin

    Entering the first week of the fantasy football playoffs, make sure to check these rankings before setting your lineup.

  • Arkansas State hires former Tennessee coach Butch Jones

    Jones has been at Alabama for the past three seasons since he was fired at Tennessee in 2017.

  • MATCHDAY: Spurs, Liverpool in action; Sociedad eyes top spot

    A look at what’s happening around European soccer on Sunday:ENGLANDTottenham and Liverpool return to Premier League action after seeing their biggest title rivals drop points on Saturday. Tottenham visits Crystal Palace and Liverpool is away to Fulham, with the teams still the top two in the division after Chelsea lost 1-0 at Everton. Before that, the two Manchester clubs drew 0-0 at Old Trafford. After defending stoutly and winning seven points from a possible nine in a tough three-game stretch against Man City, Chelsea and Arsenal, Tottenham must work out how to win against an opponent that is likely to sit back and soak up pressure itself. Diogo Jota is an injury doubt for Liverpool, which is behind Tottenham on goal difference. Arsenal looks to bounce back from a poor run of results in a home match against Burnley, Leicester hosts Brighton, and Sheffield United goes for a first win of the season when it visits Southampton.SPAINReal Sociedad hosts Eibar and hopes to take advantage of the first loss of the season by Atlético Madrid. Sociedad is in second place at one point behind the Spanish leader after Atlético lost on Saturday at Real Madrid. Barcelona will hope to bounce back from back-to-back losses in all competitions when it hosts struggling Levante. Ronald Koeman’s team is 12 points adrift after its worst league campaign in years. Villarreal visits Real Betis hoping to reclaim third place from Madrid.ITALYInter Milan will have to pick itself up after another early Champions League exit as it returns to domestic action. Inter drew 0-0 against Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday and failed to progress from the group stage for the third successive year. It visits Cagliari looking to keep up the pressure on AC Milan at the top of the table. Inter is third, a point behind Sassuolo and five behind Milan, which faces Parma. Napoli and Juventus are a point behind Inter and play Sampdoria and Genoa, respectively. Atalanta hosts Fiorentina and Roma visits Bologna.GERMANYBayer Leverkusen can move top of the Bundesliga with a win at home over Hoffenheim. Bayern Munich’s 1-1 draw at Union Berlin on Saturday gives Peter Bosz’ team the chance to go one point above Bayern and Leipzig. Leverkusen is one of just two remaining unbeaten teams in the league but it hasn’t enjoyed success against Hoffenheim in recent years. Schalke visits Augsburg earlier Sunday, when it will hope to bring an end to its 26-game run without a win. Schalke is closing in on Tasmania Berlin’s league record of 31 straight games without a victory. Augsburg offers a good opportunity for Schalke – it hasn’t won a Bundesliga game since beating Mainz in October.FRANCELyon heads to face Paris Saint-Germain at Parc des Princes on an unbeaten 10-game run and with the chance to overtake PSG in the title race. Victory would put Lyon one point ahead of the defending champion and coach Rudi Garcia's attack is in great form. Memphis Depay, Karl Toko Ekambi and Tino Kadewere have combined for 17 goals and eight assists in 13 games. Meanwhile, Lille will also move one point above PSG if it beats Bordeaux at home. Lille has lost only once this season, and has conceded the least goals (nine) along with PSG.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • Week 14 Injury Wrap: DeAndre Washington likely Miami starter

    A flurry of injuries in the Miami backfield could push DeAndre Washington into a surprise Week 14 start. Scott Pianowski has your fantasy status update.

  • Mad Bets: UFC Thompson vs. Neal Betting Odds

    Matt Gothard is joined by Kevin Iole to preview the Welterweight Bout between Stephen Thompson vs. Geoff Neal on Sat. December 19 from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

  • UFC 256 live blog: Figueiredo-Moreno, Ferguson-Oliveira results, highlights and more

    Follow all the action from the Apex in Las Vegas as Deiveson Figueiredo defends his flyweight title against Brandon Moreno at UFC 256.

  • Toronto Raptors allow point guard Kyle Lowry to skip pre-season trip to Charlotte

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors are giving their all-star guard Kyle Lowry a couple of games off before the NBA's regular season begins.Lowry didn't make the trip to Charlotte for Saturday's pre-season opener versus the Hornets, but coach Nick Nurse said the decision was about "load management.""Just (don't) really see any need to have him on the trip. That's it," Nurse said. The Raptors gave Lowry permission to stay at the team's temporary home in Tampa, Fla., for the pair of games Saturday and Monday. The Raptors return to Tampa to host Miami on Friday in their final pre-season contest.Nurse said Lowry is in excellent shape. "No worry with him. I would imagine a couple of the other guys, like (Aron) Baynes, would be also pretty limited. . . It's more preserving those guys that are in their 30s-plus," Nurse said."I just don't have any real conditioning worries right now, not with our main guys."Lowry likely wouldn't have played much anyways, as Nurse uses these pre-season games to gauge the talent of newcomers such as Malachi Flynn, the guard the Raptors selected 29th overall in last month's draft.The Raptors hadn't played since they were ousted by Boston in the second round of the playoffs in the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World in late August.The team's regular-season opener is Dec. 23 against New Orleans in Tampa.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • Minor league teams accepting new reality following MLB cuts

    Jackson Generals boss Marcus Sabata had a surprising reaction when he learned his Double-A Southern League franchise had been officially booted from the affiliated minor leagues:He felt relieved.Major League Baseball announced this week 119 of the 120 teams that have been formally invited to remain as minor league affiliates, chopping 40 franchises in a move that’s been anticipated for over a year. News of MLB’s hopes to shrink the minors first emerged during negotiations last off-season for a new Professional Baseball Agreement, and after the deal governing the minors was allowed to expire this fall, Wednesday’s announcement was inevitable.“We’ve been under this cloud for a year now,” said Sabata, general manager of the Tennessee team since September 2019. “Now that there’s some certainty to how we see things moving forward, we can plan the next chapter, which is kind of a relief, to be honest.”Most of the clubs who lost their affiliation expect to continue operations in some manner, many still in conjunction with MLB.The former Rookie-level Appalachian League has been transformed into a 10-team college summer league, six teams have been invited to join the MLB Draft League for draft-eligible players, and the eight-team Pioneer League has said it will become an independent circuit that operates as an MLB partner league.Three franchises from the Class A Midwest League who lost affiliation said in statements this week they are in communication with MLB about joining another partner league — the Burlington Bees (Iowa), Kane County Cougars (Illinois) and Clinton LumberKings (Iowa).“We have been doing extensive work and are considering several options for the future of the LumberKings franchise,” Clinton general manager Ted Tornow said. “We will announce our plans for the franchise in the very near future, but our great fans can rest assured that there will be baseball played at NelsonCorp Field in 2021 and beyond. We are working with MLB on making sure that Clinton has baseball in the future. We will have a different relationship with MLB moving forward.”Sabata’s Generals are in a similar spot. The club was most recently a Double-A affiliate with the Arizona Diamondbacks and had also been with the Seattle Mariners and Chicago Cubs over 22 seasons in the Southern League.Sabata expects the team to announce a decision on its future in the coming weeks. He said joining an MLB partner league was among the options being considered.“We are expecting professional baseball back in Jackson in 2021,” he said. “Our fans want professional baseball.”Sabata said he’s had good communication with MLB leading up to Wednesday’s decision, and although he expects the club to have to make adjustments to its model, he expects that whatever comes next, the franchise will continue to exist.“Professional baseball in Jackson isn’t really about the affiliation,” he said. “What makes a night special at the ballpark isn’t the affiliation. It was professional baseball and the experience, so that’s what we’re looking forward to providing the city of Jackson.”The Charlotte Stone Crabs, located about a 90-minute drive south of Tampa, Florida, won’t be so lucky.The Stone Crabs were a Class A Advanced affiliate of the nearby Tampa Bay Rays and played at the club’s spring training complex. Despite the proximity, the Rays decided to relocate their high-A club to Charleston, South Carolina.Charlotte general manager Jeff Cook said he never heard from MLB directly, doesn’t expect to be invited to a partner league and believes the franchise will fold.“We figured being a spring training facility, our proximity to Tampa, the fact we have great facilities, the travel’s light -- a lot of things MLB was worried about, we crossed all those spots off,” Cook said. “Certainly, we didn’t expect it.”Only one other Florida State League team — the Florida Fire Frogs — lost its affiliation, leaving the Stone Crabs without enough nearby franchises to form a new league.Charlotte Sports Park will continue to host the Rays’ spring training, but it’s unclear how the stadium will be used the rest of the year.Cook said the team employed around 200 full- and part-time staff, including many retirees who live in the area. The team’s disappearance also creates a hole for many of the area’s charities and non-profits — Cook said the team had worked with over 100 of them in recent years, using baseball as a rallying point for fundraising.“For this area, it’s the one big outdoor entertainment, family-friendly thing you can count on,” Cook said. “For us, that’s the biggest thing. We love having people at the park.”___Follow Jake Seiner: https://twitter.com/Jake_Seiner___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsJake Seiner, The Associated Press

  • No. 17 North Carolina shreds No. 10 Miami to potentially end Hurricanes' New Year's Six bowl hopes

    UNC rushed for 554 yards in a 62-26 destruction of the Hurricanes.

  • Jim Boeheim rips Alabama coach Nate Oats for questioning Coach K's motives in COVID-19 discussion

    The Syracuse coach didn't appreciate his colleague getting ripped by a younger coach.

  • Excluded fans' joy as Union holds Bayern; Dortmund loses 5-1

    BERLIN — They weren’t allowed inside the stadium but Union Berlin fans let their team know they were outside as Union held Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich 1-1 on Saturday.Union is flying high in sixth place, two points behind Borussia Dortmund, which slumped to a 5-1 loss at home to Stuttgart. The defeat extended Dortmund's winless run in the league to three games.Union supporters welcomed their team bus with a pyrotechnic display before police arrived, then set off fireworks during and after the game. They sang outside the stadium throughout.“It did us good to feel this support,” Union coach Urs Fischer said.Grischa Prömel gave Union a fourth-minute lead before Robert Lewandowski equalized in the 67th to keep Bayern top of the league on goal difference from Leipzig.Bayer Leverkusen has a chance to go first Sunday with a win over Hoffenheim.Union fans were excluded from Bayern’s visit last season, too. The teams’ first meeting at Stadion An der Alten Försterei (Stadium at the Old Forester’s House) was called off when the coronavirus pandemic broke in March, then played in an empty stadium when the league resumed two months later.Union, which was promoted last season, is yet to play Bayern with supporters present. No fans are allowed to attend any Bundesliga games as Germany grapples with a second wave of the virus.But many turned up anyway to welcome their team for its biggest league game of the season.“We’re trying to let the team know from outside (the stadium) that we’re still supporting them and giving them a bit of courage for the difficult game against Bayern,” Union fan Dirk Donath told The Associated Press before kickoff.Robert Mailing, who was there with his dog to welcome the team, was going to watch the game at home, then return afterward again. In bitter cold, the dog was wearing a jacket signed last season by the Union team.“There’s a new jacket for this season and that’ll be signed, too,” Mailing said.Despite saying “it’s rubbish without fans,” Mailing was in favour of the restrictions, especially as he had a lung complaint.“I know people who’ve got the darned virus and if I get it that’s probably it for me,” he said. “I hope it’s over soon.”Union fan Eyk Grasnick noted that German Chancellor Angela Merkel had tears in her eyes as she appealed during the week for people to socially distance.“Football is incidental this year, but it’s a nice incidental thing and that’s why I’m here, to savour the atmosphere a bit,” Grasnick said.Union had a great start with Taiwo Awoniyi testing goalkeeper Manuel Neuer in a one-on-one within the first minute.The home side keep pushing and Prömel scored with a header from a corner in the fourth minute. Fans outside the stadium could be heard celebrating some 15 seconds later. Union missed several chances to increase the lead.Bayern improved in the second half though Awoniyi went close before Union goalkeeper Andreas Luthe denied Thomas Müller at the other end.Bayern’s pressure eventually paid off when Kingsley Coman set up Lewandowski for the equalizer.“A win might have been possible with a bit more efficiency, but this 1-1 is a deserved result,” Fischer said.DORTMUND HUMILIATEDAmerican Gio Reyna scored an impressive equalizer in the 39th minute for Dortmund, but it was the only highlight in a game to forget for Lucien Favre’s team.“It was a catastrophe,” Favre said of Stuttgart’s first win over Dortmund in 14 years. “We were very, very bad.”Silas Wamangituka put the visitors ahead with a penalty in the 27th, before the 18-year-old Reyna equalized when he took Raphaël Guerreiro’s ball over the top brilliantly with his first touch, then flicked it past goalkeeper Gregor Kobel with his next.Stuttgart had twice as many shots on goal in the first half, however, and the promoted side made them count in the second. Wamangituka grabbed his second goal in the 53rd, Philipp Förster scored in the 60th and Wamangituka set up Tanguy Coulibaly in the 63rd.Jadon Sancho missed a good chance for Dortmund before Reyna had a goal ruled out through VAR as substitute Youssoufa Moukoko was offside in the buildup.Nicolas Gonzalez completed the rout in injury time.Leipzig enjoyed a 2-0 win at home over Werder Bremen, Borussia Mönchengladbach drew with Hertha Berlin 1-1, Freiburg defeated Arminia Bielefeld 2-0 and Cologne won at Mainz 1-0.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports___Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAPCiaráN Fahey, The Associated Press

  • Chelsea beaten by Everton; Manchester derby stalemate

    MANCHESTER, England — The People's Club welcomed back its fans and Chelsea felt the full force.With 2,000 supporters allowed back into Goodison Park after nine months, Everton won 1-0 on Saturday to end Chelsea's 17-match unbeaten run in all competitions.It means third-place Chelsea can be overtaken — if Leicester beats Brighton on Sunday — and front-runners Tottenham and Liverpool can pull further away at the top of the Premier League.“I don’t think we were at our best,” Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said. “We have been on a really good run and we knew what was coming with Everton physically and we didn’t handle that well. We didn’t show enough to break them down.”It was an uncharacteristic mistake by Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy —- bringing down Dominic Calvert-Lewin — that allowed Gylfi Sigurdsson to score a penalty in the 22nd minute and spark home celebrations as Everton rose to seventh.“The impact was really strong — we were really pleased," Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti said. “It is really important to have the support. It’s a totally different environment, completely.”And totally different about 30 miles (48 kilometres) away in Manchester, which remains in a higher level of coronavirus restrictions so no supporters were allowed into the city's derby match for the first time.There was no atmosphere, no intensity and no goals as Manchester United and Manchester City drew 0-0 in the 183rd derby.The rivals are both unusually low in the Premier League, too. United is eighth and City, which has won the league three times since its neighbour last lifted the trophy in 2013, is a point and place behind.“We're not happy to draw 0-0 at home at Old Trafford," United captain Harry Maguire said, “and not create any big chances for fans to get off their seats and get excited about."There has been little joy for them watching from home this season — with United failing to score in three games at Old Trafford.After exiting the Champions League on Tuesday, a draw against its biggest rival is helpful for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.“I was very, very pleased with it — exceptional attitude,” he said. "Of course, we had some moments where we had to defend ... or there were times that they really pegged us back. But we stuck at it, defended really well. So attitude-wise, recovery, mental recovery, they’ve done brilliant.”SPEEDY NEWCASTLENewcastle's 2-1 victory at West Bromwich Albion began with Miguel Almiron scoring the fastest goal this season at 19.98 seconds.After Darnell Furlong scored a 50th-minute equalizer in the empty St. James' Park, Dwight Gayle headed in the winner off the crossbar in the 82nd to lift Newcastle up to 11th place. West Brom is next-from-last in the standings.LATE SHOWJust like in Manchester and Newcastle, Wolverhampton also remains unable to bring fans back as part of efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.Wolves fans missed losing a derby.Anwar El Ghazi scored a penalty in the fourth minute of stoppage time — following Nelson Semedo’s foul on John McGinn — to give Aston Villa a 1-0 win in a game that ended with two players sent off .Villa had Douglas Luiz sent off in the 85th minute after being shown a second yellow card for catching Daniel Podence with an elbow.Wolves was also reduced to 10 men moments after the penalty when Jacob Ramsey was fouled and Joao Moutinho was booked again by referee Mike Dean.Villa is 10th in the standings after 10 games, while Wolves is 12th after losing five of its 12 games.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsRob Harris, The Associated Press