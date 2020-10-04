The Latest: Ramsey, Tate fight after Rams-Giants game

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton celebrates after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The Latest on Week 4 in the NFL (all times EDT)--

---

7:20 p.m.

Finally there's been a game dominated by defense this weekend but it was also marred by a post-game fight.

After the first nine games of the NFL's Week 4 slate averaged 61.2 points, the Los Angeles Rams grinded out a 17-9 victory over the New York Giants in a game marred by the fight at midfield afterward between Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Giants receiver Golden Tate.

Jared Goff hit Cooper Kupp for a 55-yard touchdown with about seven minutes left to play.

Ramsey and Tate scuffled at midfield after the final whistle after a game filled with trash-talking between the two Nashville-area natives.

Ramsey has two young children with Tate's sister, and Tate was publicly upset last year when the couple went through a nasty public breakup.

--Greg Beacham reporting from Los Angeles.

---

7:05 p.m.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen's 1-yard sneak that gave Buffalo a 23-16 lead over Las Vegas early in the fourth quarter. It was his third TD of the day.

That sneak marks Allen's third rushing touchdown of the season and 15th overall.

Only Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson have ever tallied more through four games.

Manning had 16 TDs in the first month in 2013 while directing the Denver Broncos' record-breaking offense and Wilson tied the mark earlier Sunday with a pair of touchdown throws in Seattle's 31-23 victory over the Dolphins.

Buffalo (3-0) added another TD off a takeaway for a 30-16 lead as the Bills try to fend off the Raiders (2-1) and join the Seahawks at 4-0.

---

7:20 p.m.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is back guiding the Bills offense after injuring his left shoulder late in the first half at Las Vegas.

Allen was hurt when he scrambled and got off an awkward pass before landing on his left hand.

Allen was taken into the locker room after a tackle and returned to the bench, where he threw some passes along the sideline during he 2-minute commercial break.

After Derek Carr threw his 150th touchdown pass, tying the Raiders' franchise record, Allen returned to the field with 13 seconds left but only to take a kneel-down before the Bills trotted off with a 17-13 halftime lead.

Allen's two first-half touchdown passes gives him 13 so far this season, surpassing Ryan Fitzpatrick (12) for most total TDs by a Bills QB in the team's first four games.

---

7:10 p.m.

Bills cornerback Josh Norman has made his debut with Buffalo in taking over after starter Levi Wallace hurt his left ankle in the first quarter at Las Vegas.

Norman missed the first three weeks of the season with a left hamstring injury before being activated off injured reserve on Saturday. The Bills signed the ninth-year player in free agency in March after he was cut by Washington.

---

6:40 p.m.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen headed to the locker room after falling on his left wrist. He came back to the bench after a few minutes.

Allen was injured in the second quarter of Buffalo's game at Las Vegas. The Bills lead the Raiders 17-6.

Allen is off to a terrific start for the unbeaten Bills this season and he's 15 of 20 for 152 yards and two touchdowns Sunday.

---

5:28 p.m.

The Rams are allowing Joe Judge's winless New York Giants to hang around at SoFi Stadium.

Los Angeles led 10-6 at halftime even though New York managed just 67 yards of offense in the first half. A fumble by Rams tight end Gerald Everett set up the Giants' first field goal, and they added another at the halftime gun after the Rams allowed a 13-play, 56-yard drive by an offense that managed just 11 total yards before that.

The Rams have four sacks, but they've made three straight drives without a touchdown. Jared Goff is 13 of 16, but none of his completions went longer than 17 yards.

-Greg Beacham reporting from Inglewood, Calif.

---

4:40 p.m.

The Rams got off to a strong start against the struggling Giants, but a turnover is keeping New York in the game.

Los Angeles led the Giants 7-0 after a first quarter dominated by a 12-play, 65-yard drive by the Rams culminating in tight end Gerald Everett's first career rushing touchdown. The Rams' offense didn't have a negative-yardage play in the quarter, while the LA defense pushed the Giants back minus-2 net yards on their first two drives.

But Everett fumbled after a reception on the opening play of Los Angeles' next drive, and the Giants cashed in for a field goal 9 seconds into the second quarter.

