The Latest: Surtain wins AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston waves on the red carpet at the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 59 football game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Snoop Dogg is set to take center stage at the Saenger Theater in New Orleans for the primetime NFL Honors that recognizes the best of the season.

The ceremony features the announcement of The Associated Press’ annual awards, the prestigious Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year and the Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

Surtain wins AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year

Surtain became the seventh cornerback to win Defensive Player of the Year.

The Denver Broncos’ All-Pro allowed just 37 receptions, had four interceptions and opposing quarterbacks had a 61.1 passer rating throwing against him.

Surtain received 26 first-place votes, beating out Hendrickson (11) and Garrett (5).

Watt (3), Baun (2), Joseph (1) and Van Ginkel (1) and Greenard (1) also received first-place votes.

Stephon Gilmore was the last cornerback to win Defensive Player of the Year in 2019.

Daniels wins AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

Daniels was a near-unanimous choice for Offensive Rookie of the Year after helping the Washington Commanders win 12 games.

The Pro Bowl quarterback received 49 of 50 first-place votes with the other going to Bowers.

Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick, threw for 3,568 yards, 25 TDs and posted a 100.1 rating. He also ran for 891 yards and six scores. Daniels led the Commanders to a pair of road playoff wins before losing to the Eagles in the NFC championship game.

Nix finished third in the voting, Thomas was fourth and Nabers placed fifth.

Ben Johnson wins AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year

Johnson was a clear choice for Assistant Coach of the Year, receiving 29 first-place votes.

Johnson, who was the Lions offensive coordinator, led a group that was first in scoring (33.22 points per game) and second in yards (409.5). He was hired to coach the Chicago Bears after Detroit lost in the playoffs.

Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores got three first-place votes and finished second in the voting. Former Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who was hired to coach the New York Jets, received six first-place votes and came in third.

Eagles DC Vic Fangio (3), Bills OC Joe Brady (2), former Buccaneers OC Liam Coen (2), Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo (2), Ravens OC Todd Monken (1), Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury (1) and Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland (1) also received first-place votes.

Winston is having a blast at Super Bowl week events

Winston was a media darling on opening night, throwing “W” cookies in honor of his Eat the “W” catchphrase. He was again on the red carpet interviewing players and celebrities.

Meanwhile, TV star Terry Crews breezed past reporters on his way to the show.

Fly, Eagles, Fly!

Former Eagles running back LeSean McCoy gave a “Fly, Eagles, Fly” on the red carpet. He said the Giants letting Barkley walk in free agency was surely fuel for this season. Barkley ran for 2,005 yards and broke McCoy’s franchise record for yards rushing in a season.

Lights, camera, action! NFL Honors red carpet is underway

The red carpet is open.

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton and Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston were among the first players to style and profile on the carpet. Slayton wore a pair of Giants sneakers while Winston wore a red cheetah print velvet jacket.

Comeback Player of the Year finalists

Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow, Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins, Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez and Bills safety Damar Hamlin are the finalists.

NFL MVP finalists

Josh Allen, Saquon Barkley, Joe Burrow, Jared Goff and Lamar Jackson are finalists for The Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player award.

Barkley is the only non-QB of the bunch after running for 2,005 yards, eighth-best for a single season in NFL history.

Jackson, the reigning winner, is seeking his third MVP award after leading the Ravens to an AFC North title.

What awards are being announced at NFL Honors?

There will be eight AP awards presented, including Most Valuable Player, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive Rookie of the Year, Defensive Rookie of the Year, Coach of the Year, Assistant Coach of the Year and Comeback Player of the Year. A nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league completed voting before the playoffs began.

How to watch the NFL Honors show

The NFL Honors awards show will air on Fox and NFL Network at 9 p.m. EST Thursday night. It’s also available on streaming at NFL+.

