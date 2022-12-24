The latest news on winter storms complicating holiday travel across Canada

·10 min read

The latest news on storms and other extreme weather shutting down power and creating difficult travel conditions at the peak of the holiday season across Canada:

3:54 p.m.

After about half of the flights out of Vancouver International Airport were cancelled Friday, president and CEO Tamara Vrooman said 93 per cent of Saturday's scheduled flights were departing.

While there have been some cancellations because of weather events in other parts of the country, the airport is, for the most part, operating as normal, she said.

About 65,000 people are expected to travel through the airport Saturday.

---

3:34 p.m.

Ontario Provincial Police say the first traffic fatality since the start of the storm has been reported in the province, and officers are investigating whether or not extreme weather conditions played a part.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt of the provincial police’s Highway Safety Division says Queen Elizabeth Way is closed in both directions between Niagara Falls and Fort Erie due to whiteout conditions.

Schmidt says closures are ongoing on Highway 401 between Tilbury and London as well as Highway 402 between Sarnia and London.

He says Highway 417 in the eastern part of the province and the 401 onto the Quebec border are now closed as well.

As well, there are smaller road closures and detours all across the province, and some municipalities are instituting states of emergency.

---

3:14 p.m.

Lights are out for more than 35,000 power customers across Atlantic Canada.

New Brunswick has about 23,000 customers in the dark this afternoon following the high winds and rain that hit the province yesterday.

In Nova Scotia, where wind speeds were recorded as high as 115 kilometres an hour, about 9,600 customers are without power.

On Prince Edward Island, Maritime Electric says about 2,000 customers are without electricity.

Newfoundland Power says fewer than 600 customers are experiencing outages.

---

3:07 p.m.

Snowfall warnings have been issued for northern Alberta, stretching from Peace River in the province's northwest and extending into Saskatchewan south to Saskatoon on Christmas Day.

Environment Canada says between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow are expected.

The City of Saskatoon warns that wind gusts could reach 60 kilometres per hour and that anyone who's outside should watch for blue and amber lights on snow-clearing equipment.

Strong winds, freezing rain and snow are also forecast for parts of southern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

---

2:59 p.m.

Canada’s Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra has taken to Twitter to call the situation with Via Rail “unacceptable,” as many passengers report massive delays and cancelled trips due to the storm.

Alghabra says his office is in touch with Via Rail in hopes of resolving issues “safely and efficiently.”

He says the unprecedented weather has caused delays in Canada’s transportation system and the safety of passengers and crew is top priority.

Some passengers on Via Rail trains that were immobilized overnight en route to Toronto say they are being forced off trains in Oshawa ahead of their final destinations.

---

2:33 p.m.

Hydro One says more than 76,000 customers across Ontario are still without power due to the winter storm and it may take multiple days to restore power to all customers.

The utility says its crews have made significant progress restoring power to more than 230,000 customers in the province affected by outages, but it anticipates more outages will be reported today as severe winds and extreme conditions persist.

Hydro One's chief operating officer David Lebeter says it is using every available resource to restore power as soon as it is safe to do so, but road closures and hazardous driving conditions make it unsafe for crews to respond immediately.

The utility is reminding residents to stay at least 10 metres away from fallen power lines, even if they do not appear to be live.

2:27 p.m.

Transport Quebec is urging people to remain prudent on the roads.

While most roads in the province are open, blowing snow and icy conditions can make driving dangerous.

Spokesperson Gilles Payer says snow squalls can bring snow back onto roads that have been cleared by road crews.

He says regions north of the St-Lawrence river are most affected by the weather conditions.

---

1:42 p.m.

Some passengers who have been stuck on Via Rail trains between Quebec and Ontario say they are finally moving toward their destinations, nearly 24 hours after boarding, after being picked up by rescue trains from Toronto.

Passenger Vee Grunda on Via rail train 55, which had been stuck in Cobourg, Ont., since 11 p.m. last night, says she was given one oat bar, a small water bottle and a choice between coffee or tea on the replacement train after going without food and water for hours.

Grunda says passengers were helped onto the replacement train by firefighters, who also offered medical support to some.

Via Rail has cancelled more than 20 trains scheduled to run today due to extreme weather, and it says significant delays are expected along the Quebec City-Windsor corridor.

---

1:21 p.m.

Most of southern British Columbia remains under winter storm or rainfall warnings with Environment Canada suggesting the Metro Vancouver area could see 25 to 50 millimetres of rain today.

On Vancouver Island, as much as 125 millimetres of rain is expected.

The weather agency warns that the heavy rainfall could lead to localized flooding in low-lying areas.

B.C.’s river forecast centre has issued a flood watch for the Englishman River and South Vancouver Island and a high streamflow advisory for Vancouver Island, the south coast, the lower mainland.

---

12:57 p.m.

Environment Canada says weather alerts remain in effect for Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as parts of Prince Edward Island and Ontario as the effects of a major winter storm that hit six provinces continue to be felt.

Meteorologist Gerald Cheng says the centre of the storm is now just south of James Bay, but the large storm continues to cause high winds in regions where it passed through yesterday.

He says Newfoundland and Labrador can expect a "wintery mix" of snow, followed by ice pellets and freezing rain, and then by rain.

In parts of Southern Ontario along the great lakes, blizzard conditions are continuing and some effects of the storm may last until Wednesday.

---

12:46 p.m.

A Halifax woman visiting her parents near Campbellton, N.B. is eagerly awaiting the arrival of her sister and young nephew who have been on a Via Rail train since Friday evening.

Killa Atencio says her sister and four-year-old nephew were scheduled to depart Montreal around 7 p.m. Friday, but due to extreme weather they were stuck on an unmoving train for 13 hours.

The train eventually got moving around 8 a.m. Saturday, which is an hour after they were scheduled to arrive in New Brunswick.

Barring any further travel disruptions, Atencio says the mother and son will have spent more than 24 hours on the train.

---

12:34 p.m.

Ontario Provincial Police says a stretch of Highway 401 in southwestern Ontario remains closed due to visibility issues.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt of the provincial police force’s Highway Safety Division says a portion of the busy highway is closed between Tilbury and London, and Highway 402 is closed between Sarnia and London.

Roads and stretches of highway are also closed in many parts of the province, including all roads in the townships of Woolwich, Wilmot and Dufferin County.

OPP says no traffic fatalities have been reported since the start of the storm but is warning residents to avoid travel until conditions improve.

---

11:50 a.m.

Hydro-Québec says it's too soon to say when it will be able to restore power to people across the province, as icy conditions continue to slow work.

The utility says around 300,000 customers are currently without power, many of whom lost power overnight as the storm reached new parts of the province and snow accumulations downed branched and trees, leading to outages.

Sophie Brochu, the Crown corporation's CEO, told reporters that it has reconnected more than 200,000 people since yesterday afternoon, but that another 200,000 people have lost power during the same period.

Hydro-Québec says its goal is to reconnect people who lost power on Friday by dinner time on Christmas day, but people who lost power overnight may have to wait until Tuesday.

---

11:45 a.m.

Tens of thousands of customers are without power as a major storm continues to batter parts of Ontario.

Hydro One is reporting more than 1,500 power outages as of 11:30 a.m. affecting more than 78,000 customers, with the largest outages affecting regions near Ottawa, Toronto and Kingston, Ont.

Smaller pockets of outages are also affecting northern and central regions in the province, with outages stretching from Chatham-Kent to Cornwall.

---

10:43 a.m.

Nova Scotia Power says lights are back on at more than 90,000 households in the province, leaving fewer than 14,000 homes in the dark.

The private utility’s storm lead Matt Drover says that outages are mostly concentrated in the western and central parts of the province where wind speeds topped 115 kilometres an hour last night.

Drover says 300 Nova Scotia Power crew members have been working on restoring power through the night, and he expects the majority of homes will have power restored by the end of the day.

---

10:22 a.m.

Via Rail says nine trains running between Quebec City and Windsor have been immobilized due to extreme weather conditions, and some passengers on social media say they have been stuck for over 18 hours without food or water.

The rail service says nine trains are currently stuck due to power outages, trees on tracks and even a tree falling on a locomotive.

Passenger Vee Grunda on Via train 55, which left Ottawa at 3:30 p.m. on Friday for Toronto, says she has been stuck in Cobourg, Ont., since 11 p.m. last night without food, water or communication from staff onboard.

Grunda says some passengers are jumping off the train into the snow, and police and paramedic services are onboard as they wait for an emergency train to arrive with food.

Via Rail says to expect significant service delays in the Quebec City-Windsor corridor today and is urging passengers to check its website before going to Via stations.

---

10:19 a.m.

More than 320,000 Hydro-Québec customers remain without power this morning, including nearly 80,000 in the Quebec City area.

In the Côte-Nord region of northeastern Quebec, more than half of Hydro-Québec customers are without power, while in the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region, power outages continue to affect around a third of the utility's customers.

Quebec City and the city of Saguenay have opened warming shelters for residents without power.

Several provincial roads remain closed and a number of ferry crossings along the St-Lawrence River have been cancelled due to continued poor conditions.

---

10:03 a.m.

WestJet says 60 flights scheduled to fly out of Toronto Pearson Airport today have been cancelled, as well as one flight scheduled for Sunday that’s been cancelled ahead of Christmas Day.

WestJet cancelled all flights at airports in Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia on Friday with affected airports including those in Toronto, Ottawa, London, Ont., Waterloo, Ont., and Montreal.

WestJet’s Chief Operations Officer Diederik Pen says the company apologizes for the disruptions to holiday travel plans and its teams are trying to recover operations on the ground and in the air.

Pen says the extreme and prolonged weather impacting regions across B.C., southern Ontario and Quebec are unlike anything the company has ever experienced.

---

9:50 a.m.

Lights are out for more than 90,000 power customers across Atlantic Canada.

About 41,000 customers in Nova Scotia are still without power as of late morning after high winds reaching more than 115 kilometres an hour had knocked out electricity for about 104,000 customers.

In New Brunswick, 669 regional outages had about 41,051 customers in the dark.

And on Prince Edward Island, Maritime Electric says about 10,250 customers are without electricity.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 24, 2022.

The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Ottawa urged to pressure Pakistan not to deport Afghan refugees in line for Canada

    OTTAWA — The federal Liberal government is facing calls to intervene amid reports that Pakistan is preparing to arrest and expel Afghan refugees, many of whom are waiting to escape to Canada. The Liberal government promised in August 2021 to resettle 40,000 Afghans who have fled their country to escape the Taliban. That includes thousands of Afghans with connections to Canada, including former interpreters who served alongside the Canadian Armed Forces. But only about 27,000 Afghan refugees have

  • Heavy Snow and Strong Winds Reported in Kingston, Ontario

    A severe winter storm continued to impact southeastern Ontario on Saturday, December 24, after blizzard conditions brought power outages the previous day.This footage was captured by Jennifer Baker, who said it was filmed in Kingston, Ontario, on Saturday morning. Credit: Jennifer Baker via Storyful

  • AP source: OF Conforto, Giants agree to $36M, 2-year deal

    Outfielder Michael Conforto has agreed to a $36 million, two-year contract with the San Francisco Giants, a deal that includes an opt out after the first season, a person with direct knowledge of the pact said Friday. Conforto missed all of last season following right shoulder surgery. The Giants lost out on shortstop Carlos Correa earlier in the week when a concern with his surgically repaired right ankle arose during the medical evaluation process.

  • Winter storm causes havoc across Canada, disrupts holiday travel

    OTTAWA/WINNIPEG (Reuters) -Strong winds, freezing rain and heavy snowfall closed schools, cut power to homes and cancelled flights across Canada on Friday as a powerful winter storm swept across the country, prompting authorities to warn people to stay indoors ahead of worsening conditions. The storm is connected to the same freezing weather system that has enveloped much of the United States ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend, thwarting travel plans and leaving more than a million homes and businesses without power. The storm was expected to affect about two-thirds of all Canadians as it moves across Canada's two most populous provinces, Ontario and Quebec, toward Atlantic Canada, said Environment Canada meteorologist Steve Flisfeder in Toronto.

  • Canada's grants for master's, PhD students haven't increased since 2003. These researchers want that changed

    Students doing graduate-level research say Canada risks losing its future scientists to other countries because the dollar amounts of annual grants have remained stagnant for nearly 20 years. A Canada Graduate Scholarship from one of the three federal research funding agencies is $17,500 per year for a master's student or $21,000 per year for a doctoral student. Those amounts have not changed since 2003. In return for that funding, the recipients are expected to work full-time on their research,

  • High winds, powerful waves hit Crystal Beach, Ont.

    A winter storm brought high winds — and rising waters — to the Lake Erie community.

  • Warming centers prepped for frigid Chiefs game

    Warming centers prepped for frigid Chiefs game

  • Educating council members might be the key to saving Ontario’s natural spaces from Doug Ford’s housing agenda

    Newly elected Brampton Councillor Navjit Kaur Brar was a respiratory therapist before running for local office. Rookie Mississauga Councillor Martin Reid has a master’s degree in social work. Caledon’s new Ward 6 Councillor, Cosimo Napoli, helped run his family’s home monitoring business prior to running for municipal government. They had virtually no experience in the complex world of land use and development, but are suddenly responsible for decision making that has far-reaching consequences.

  • EXPLAINER: Arctic blast sweeps US, causes bomb cyclone

    NEW YORK (AP) — An arctic blast has brought extreme cold, heavy snow and intense wind across much of the U.S. — just in time for the holidays. The weather system, dubbed a “bomb cyclone,” is disrupting travel and causing hazardous winter conditions. Where is this winter weather coming from, and what's in store for the coming days? WHAT’S HAPPENING? A front of cold air is moving down from the Arctic, sending temperatures plunging. Much of the U.S. will see below-average temperatures, said Bob Ora

  • Storms, extreme weather shut down power and strand holiday travellers across Canada

    Ferocious winter weather grounded flights and stranded nine Via Rail trains between Ontario and Quebec on Saturday as snow, freezing rain, high winds and rain hammered much of the country and plunged holiday travel plans into chaos. The only provinces or territories not affected by an Environment Canada weather warning or statement as of mid-afternoon were Nunavut and Nova Scotia. Vee Grunda was one of many passengers stranded without food or water aboard a Via Rail train in Cobourg, Ont. She sa

  • Proud Boys’ Tarrio testified Jan. 6 assault ‘shocked’ him, despite contrary evidence

    A month before his arrest in Miami this year, the leader of a far-right nationalist organization was questioned by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol — but he did not keep his mouth shut like several other witnesses by invoking his constitutional right against self incrimination.

  • The latest developments on the major winter storm hitting Ontario and Quebec

    A major winter storm is hitting Ontario and Quebec, causing flight cancellations, power outages and road closures. Here are the latest developments (all times Eastern): --- 12:40 p.m. Environment Canada is forecasting freezing rain for much of British Columbia's south coast, with the agency warning of icy accumulations between five and 25 millimetres. Vancouver International Airport says the freezing rain will arrive on top of as much as 14 centimetres of snow that fell overnight. BC Hydro says

  • Blustery winds, snow squalls, and frigid cold impact parts of southern Ontario

    Frigid temperatures and dangerously cold wind chills will continue into the long holiday weekend. Snowfall will ease in some areas, but the threat from potent lake-effect snow bands could result in very dangerous driving conditions.

  • Strikes stall train services in Scotland over Christmas

    The industrial action by RMT union members at Network Rail is part of a long-running dispute over pay.

  • Ontario, Quebec winter storm live blog: Massive 'weather bomb' sparks outages, 100-car collisions and strands Via Rail passengers

    A winter storm is expected to bring rain, freezing rain, heavy snow, winds and ice pellets across Toronto and parts of southern Ontario and Quebec today, with officials calling it an 'off the charts' system of 'weather bomb' proportions.

  • Faithless singer Maxi Jazz dies aged 65

    Maxi Jazz, the lead vocalist of British electronic music band Faithless and known as the voice in trance hits such as "God Is a DJ" and "Insomnia", has died aged 65, the band said on Saturday. The band said on Twitter that Jazz had died peacefully in his sleep. Jazz was born Maxwell Fraser in Brixton, south London, in 1957.

  • Canadian Press NewsAlert: WestJet cancelling Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal flights

    TORONTO — WestJet says it's proactively cancelling flights at the Vancouver and Toronto airports as well as other airports in southern Ontario, B.C. and Quebec as storm systems bear down on the regions. The airline says the cancellations apply to all flights scheduled to arrive and depart Toronto's Pearson International Airport beginning Friday at 9 a.m. eastern time until the end of day. All scheduled flights into and out of Vancouver's airport between 11:50 p.m. Pacific time tonight and late F

  • Wilson's poor performance has Jets in quite a QB quandary

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The frustrated, rain-soaked New York Jets fans were flat-out tired. Of getting drenched. Of being embarrassed. Of watching their quarterback fail snap after snap. The booing of Zach Wilson began in the first quarter and got louder just before at halftime when his desperation throw was intercepted. The fans had seen enough late in the third quarter, and Robert Saleh and the Jets knew they needed to do something. Wilson was replaced by Chris Streveler, elevated from th

  • The NBA on Christmas: Things to know about the 5 matchups

    Christmas comes with traditions. Like the New York Knicks playing at Madison Square Garden. Or LeBron James lacing up his sneakers and going to work. And the defending NBA champions getting into the holiday game action. All those things are happening this year. And this holiday features a new twist: Memphis, welcome to the Christmas stage. The NBA’s Christmas quintupleheader is Sunday, with the Grizzlies and Ja Morant set to play on Dec. 25 for the first time in that franchise’s history. They ge

  • Verlander: Cohen persuaded him Mets are building a winner

    NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander's phone rang in November. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen was on the line. “It really wasn’t a baseball call. It was just a ‘Hey, this is Steve. You’re Justin. Let me get to know you a little bit,’" the pitcher recalled Tuesday. That conversation led to an $86.7 million, two-year contract on Dec. 5, a deal that was finalized two days later. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was introduced at a news conference Tuesday at Citi Field. Verlander joins former Detro