The latest news on the wildfires ravaging British Columbia

A state of emergency remains in place today across British Columbia as threatening wildfires force thousands of residents to evacuate from homes in the Okanagan in the southern Interior and elsewhere in the province.

Here are the latest developments on the B.C. wildfires (all times are PT):

7:16 a.m.

Drive BC says Highway 1 between Haig Station Road and Main Street is closed in both directions for about 105 kilometres from Hope to Lytton, B.C., due to a nearby wildfire.

---

5:00 a.m.

In response to the wildfire conditions in the Okanagan region, the RCMP announced Saturday evening that it is increasing its officers to aid with evacuations and is adding more patrols to deter any potential criminal activities.

The RCMP is asking that members of the public exercise patience during evacuations, listen to emergency personnel and drive cautiously.

A spokesperson for the RCMP also strongly cautioned against the use of personal drones and anyone caught interfering with wildfire relief efforts can face fines of up to one-hundred thousand dollars.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 20, 2023.

