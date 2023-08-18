The latest news on the wildfires in the Northwest Territories

YELLOWKNIFE — Thousands of people have fled the Northwest Territories' capital and some neighbouring communities under the threat of encroaching wildfires.

Here are the latest developments (all times are MT):

8:10 a.m.

A number of federal ministers are set to take questions this morning about the government's response to wildfires in the Northwest Territories.

The 10 a.m. news conference is set to feature the ministers of emergency preparedness, national defence, citizens' services and transport, along with the parliamentary secretary for the minister of environment and climate change.

Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan says the military is aiding the evacuation, logistics and firefighting efforts, alongside support from a number of federal agencies and departments.

---

6:22 a.m.

Officials say an expansive network of fire guards, sprinklers and water cannons are being set up to protect Yellowknife from an approaching wildfire.

The wildfire is about 15 kilometres away from capital of the Northwest Territories, where residents have been told to evacuate by noon today.

While there's a chance of some limited additional showers today, official say they can't count on the rain to help tackle the blaze.

---

5:03 a.m.

Another 22 evacuation flights are scheduled today as officials try to get thousands of people out of Yellowknife.

The flights are expected to have space for about 1,800 people.

The highway out of the Northwest Territories' capital city remains open for those evacuating by road.

Officials say highway managers are piloting drivers through fire zones to ensure their safety.

---

4:35 a.m.

Officials in the Northwest Territories are forecasting a critical, challenging day in the effort to battle wildfires threatening Yellowknife.

They say northwest winds today and Saturday combined with minimal rain could mean the fire reaches the city limits by the weekend.

Officials say they are doing "everything possible" to slow the growth of the fire.

Airtankers continued to fly missions overnight to keep open the highway out of Yellowknife, as officials urge residents to leave the city by noon today.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2023.

The Canadian Press