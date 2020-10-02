Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

PM Modi to Inaugurate Global Summit on Artificial Intelligence on 5 Oct

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a global virtual summit on Artificial Intelligence ‘RAISE 2020 - Responsible AI for Social Empowerment 2020’ on 5 October, according to Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Source: ANI

. Read more on Breaking News by The Quint.Latest News: PM Modi to Inaugurate Global Summit on AI on 5 Oct Two Weeks Into IPL 2020, India’s Young Stars Claim Spotlight . Read more on Breaking News by The Quint.