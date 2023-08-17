The latest news on the Northwest Territories wildfires as Yellowknife evacuates

YELLOWKNIFE — Here is the latest news on the wildfires in Northwest Territories as evacuations are underway in Yellowknife.

9:00 a.m.

British Columbia Premier David Eby (EE'-bee) says the province is "working actively" to help those evacuated from wildfires in the Northwest Territories.

A statement from the premier's office says B.C. and the western provinces are working with officials from the territory.

Eby says B.C. is "ready to help the people of the Northwest Territories, just as other provinces have assisted (B.C.) in times of need."

---

8:51 a.m.

Leaders from across the territories are pledging their support for those fleeing wildfires in the Northwest Territories.

Whitehorse mayor Laura Cabott says the city is finalizing plans to offer logistics and humanitarian supports for as long as needed.

The government of Nunavut says it's in regular contact with the Northwest Territories to determine what help it can provide.

---

8:24 a.m.

Officials in Northwest Territories say the evacuation has so far been safe and orderly as convoys flee wildfires in the territorial capital.

Fire Information Officer Mike Westwick says convoys organized by government emergency workers have started to evacuate Yellowknife's outskirts and northern edge, where a wildfire is just 16 kilometres away.

Strong north winds today could push the fire towards the highway needed for the evacuation, so Westwick says the goal is to have everyone out of the city of 20,000 by tomorrow at noon.

---

8:14 a.m.

A reception centre just south of Edmonton is set to open its doors to wildfire evacuees from the South Slave region of Northwest Territories.

The centre in Leduc, Alta., was slated to open at 8 a.m. for evacuees from the region, including Hay River and Enterprise, after centres in St. Albert and Grande Prairie reached capacity.

The territorial government says evacuees from Yellowknife who can’t find their own accommodations can head to centres in Valleyview, Fox Creek or Red Deer, Alta., which are all due to open at noon.

---

7:53 a.m.

No new wildfires have been reported in the Northwest Territories in the last 24 hours, but that is scant relief as 236 blazes are already burning — including fires threatening Yellowknife and Hay River.

A wildfire update posted by the territory says more than 21-thousand square kilometres have already been burned.

Officials reported overnight that there was some progress on the fire moving toward Hay River, saying the situation had taken a turn in their favour.

They say winds have been pushing the fire back onto itself, stalling the flames about 10 kilometres from the community on the south shore of Great Slave Lake.

---

7:40 a.m.

A phased evacuation of Yellowknife is underway as a wildfire approaches.

Officials in the Northwest Territories capital are urging everyone to be out of the city by noon on Friday.

They say without rain, the blaze will likely reach the outskirts of the city by the weekend and, even though a few millimetres of rain are forecast for the region, first responders are taking no chances.

They warn significant growth is expected today on the fire's south flank, towards Great Slave Lake, Highway 3, and the Ingraham Trail.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 17, 2023.

The Canadian Press