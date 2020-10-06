Latest News: Four Arrested for IPL Cricket Betting in Bengaluru

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

Four Arrested for IPL Cricket Betting in Bengaluru

Four persons arrested for IPL cricket betting in a raid conducted by Central Crime Branch, Bengaluru at three locations. Over Rs 4.91 lakh and 6 mobile phones seized, reported ANI, citing Sandeep Patil, Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime).

