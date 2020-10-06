Latest News: Four Arrested for IPL Cricket Betting in Bengaluru

Four Arrested for IPL Cricket Betting in Bengaluru

Four persons arrested for IPL cricket betting in a raid conducted by Central Crime Branch, Bengaluru at three locations. Over Rs 4.91 lakh and 6 mobile phones seized, reported ANI, citing Sandeep Patil, Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime).

