Latest News: Data Center Colocation Market Size to Hit $105.4 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Data Center Colocation Market is valued at USD 50.1 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 105.4 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 13.2% over the forecast period 2022-2028.



Market Overview

The growing digitization of various industries, together with the rising adoption of hybrid cloud computing and virtualization systems, is one of the major reasons driving the market’s rise. The growing adoption of secure, scalable, and trustworthy infrastructure for business continuity and data recovery requirements is another driver fueling the market's growth.

We forecast that the IT and colocation category in Data Center Colocation market sales will account for more than 35% of total sales by 2028. A significant proportion of this market is related to the growth of mobile internet users and the industry's ongoing development of new software and applications. Meanwhile, the development of 5G is anticipated to significantly promote the growth of the IT and telecom industries, producing significant amounts of data and propelling market expansion.

Market Dynamics

Decreasing the Entire Cost of IT to Spur Market Expansion

IT professionals with the necessary skills are needed to manage the operations while hosting a data center infrastructure on-site. On-site hosting also entails a variety of costs for server administration and infrastructure upkeep. Additionally, establishing a new data center facility necessitates a substantial initial expenditure and raises the businesses' overall CAPEX. As a result, businesses are increasingly considering the CAPEX spent on commissioning facilities for mission-critical data centers and searching for ways to save costs and boost return on investment (ROI). One key driver that encourages businesses to investigate new IT infrastructure solutions is the pressure to reduce IT costs. To obtain power, space, bandwidth, and value-added services, businesses are progressively resorting to Data Center Colocation providers.

Increasing the Need for Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery to Support Market Expansion

Users of data centers throughout the world are particularly concerned about disaster recovery. Facilities that house IT infrastructure are vulnerable to calamities like earthquakes, security breaches, fires, and other unforeseen incidents. For businesses to avoid suffering severe losses due to such events, disaster recovery plans must be in place. Facilities for colocating data centers are farther from the users' locations and less vulnerable to natural disasters. Because they can be managed remotely, these facilities are more dependable for disaster recovery plans. The ability for enterprises to store important data in a remote place makes colocation facilities suitable as a backup and recovery solution. Business continuity can be achieved due to the availability of resilient and secure colocation facilities, which is why the demand for these facilities is predicted to increase.

Top Players in the Global Data Center Colocation Market

China Telecom Corporation Limited (China)

Coresite Realty Corporation (US)

Cyrusone Inc. (US)

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (US)

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (US)

Equinix Inc. (US)

Global Switch (UK)

KDDI Corporation (Japan)

NTT Communications Corporation (Japan)

Verizon Enterprise Solutions Inc. (US)

Top Trends in Global Data Center Colocation Market

One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the Data Center Colocation industry is a need for green data centers. The need for achieving maximum energy efficiency is rising quickly over the world due to the escalating environmental concerns brought on by the rising emission of hazardous greenhouse gases (GHG). There is a growing need for green data centers.

Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the Data Center Colocation industry is the expanding need for edge data centers. These are modest data colocation facilities with caching and different cloud computing resources close to the businesses they serve. These facilities are linked to other centers or larger facilities that use machine learning and analytics to process the data and offer cloud computing services centrally.

Top Report Findings

Based on Types, most of the Data Center Colocation market's revenue is controlled by the retail colocation category. Retail colocation offers power, cooling, space, cabling, and support services. Additionally, it offers flexibility regarding IT infrastructure, which benefits SMEs. The value of retail colocation is predicted to grow its market share in the colocation of data centers globally.

The Big Corporate category, which can rent out sizable spaces and meet its power and processing requirements, controls most of the money generated by the Data Center Colocation industry, according to End Users. Big enterprises can control the data center’s infrastructure thanks to colocation services.

Based on Industry, most of the Data Center Colocation market's revenue is controlled by the IT and telecom category since huge amounts of data are being produced as a result of the quick uptake of cutting-edge technologies like cloud computing, internet of things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI).



Recent Developments in the Global Data Center Colocation Market

In April 2022, Compass Datacenters, an American colocation company, developed a new business unit named Compass Quantum, which will provide modular data centers as a service. Each module provides enough space, power, and cooling to power 100kW of IT equipment in a 2N redundant arrangement.

In March 2021, Digital Realty Trust, Inc. announced the acquisition of InterXion to fulfill the growing need for colocation and hyperscale infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. This acquisition has expanded the customer base as well as the product portfolio of the company.

Retail Colocation Category in Data Center Colocation Market to Generate Over a Big Chunk of Revenue

Vantage Market Research has analyzed the market for Data Center Colocation to understand its current state and potential future growth factors. For better understanding, based on the type, the Data Center Colocation market is divided into retail colocation and wholesale colocation.

During the forecast period, the market for Data Center Colocation is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR for the retail colocation category. Businesses can rent a portion of a data center's space through retail colocation. This gives businesses flexibility when handling modest amounts of data or when temporary infrastructure needs arise. Due to their lower need for data storage than large organizations, small-scale organizations can benefit the most from it.

On the other hand, the wholesale colocation category is anticipated to grow significantly due to several significant hyper scalers and cloud service providers shifting into wholesale colocation. The enormous client bases of large businesses result in the production of significant amounts of data and the requirement for substantial commercial space to accumulate their servers, which in turn generates a demand for wholesale colocation.

North America Region in Data Center Colocation Market to Generate Most Revenue

North America dominates the market throughout the projection period due to the substantial presence of many significant cloud service providers and SMEs' widespread deployment of colocation data centers. Furthermore, the regional marketplace's expansion is aided by rising e-trade sales in the United States.

Global Data Center Colocation Market Segmentation

By Types

Retail Colocation

Wholesale Colocation

By End Users

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Industries

Banking Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

IT & Telecom

Government & Defense

Healthcare

Research & Academics

Retail

Energy

Manufacturing

Others (Media, Entertainment, Transportation, Logistics)





By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 50.1 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 105.4 Billion CAGR 13.2% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players China Telecom Corporation Limited, Coresite Realty Corporation, Cyrusone Inc., Cyxtera Technologies Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Global Switch, KDDI Corporation, NTT Communications Corporation, Verizon Enterprise Solutions Inc. Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

