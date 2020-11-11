The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

7:30 p.m.

The B.C. government has extended its state of emergency for another two weeks to ensure health and emergency officials in the province have the powers they need to respond to the pandemic.



Premier John Horgan says in a statement it's time to focus on the actions that helped keep residents safe this spring, including handwashing, physical distancing, wearing a mask and staying home when sick.



The original declaration of the state of emergency was made on March 18 and Tuesday's extension lasts until Nov. 24.



Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says the province will ensure enforcement officials have the tools to address the selfish actions of a small number of people taking needless risks during the pandemic.

6:55 p.m.

British Columbia has reported 525 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the number of active infections to 5,133, while the number of people in hospital has grown to 142.

Three more people have died, bringing the death toll in B.C. to 284.

In a joint statement, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are urging people to honour veterans through virtual ceremonies for Remembrance Day.

They say 9,781 people are under public health monitoring after exposure to a known case and health-care outbreaks are ongoing at 33 long-term care homes and six acute-care facilities.

4:20 p.m.

Nova Scotia Health Public Health is warning of a possible exposure to COVID-19 on an Oct. 28 Air Canada flight from Montreal to Halifax.

Officials say passengers in seats A, B and C sitting in rows 20 to 26 on Air Canada flight 7558 departing Montreal at 1:45 p.m. are more likely to have been exposed.

Those passengers are asked to call 811 for advice and to continue to self-isolate.

Officials say anyone exposed on this flight could develop symptoms up to and including Nov. 11.

4 p.m.

WorkSafeBC is stepping up inspections and consultations at workplaces in B.C.'s two most populous regions as COVID-19 cases rise.

The agency is urging employers in the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser health regions to review and update their COVID-19 safety plans.

It says workplaces that carry the highest risk for COVID-19 transmission are being prioritized for inspections, including sites where it's difficult to maintain safe distances apart and where workers interact with large numbers of people or come into contact with shared surfaces and tools.

Vancouver Coastal Health is warning of two possible exposures to COVID-19 in Whistler at Earls Kitchen and Bar during operating hours between Oct. 31 and Nov. 6 and Buffalo Bill's Bar and Grill on Oct. 31.

2:50 p.m.

Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting three new cases of COVID-19.

The province is now dealing with 18 active cases, 15 of which were reported in the past week.

The small but sudden spike has prompted the province to impose tougher restrictions on the 14-day isolation period for people who enter Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic region.

One of the new cases is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada but the other two are linked to a cluster of new cases in Clayton Park, in the west end of Halifax.

Nova Scotia has recorded 1,132 cases of COVID-19 and 65 deaths, and 1,049 people have recovered.

2:30 p.m.

Yukon officials say they do not have the space or staff to accommodate a full-time return to class for students in grades 10 to 12 in Whitehorse.

Education Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee says current health and safety guidelines to fight COVID-19 would require classes in multiple locations other than schools and the territory would have to hire up to 60 more people.

She says students will remain on a modified schedule for the rest of the school year.

Yukon's chief medical health officer Dr. Brendan Hanley says students will now have to maintain a one-metre distance from each other in classrooms and masks will not will be not just recommended but required in common areas including hallways, cafeterias, libraries and corridors.

Yukon reports no current cases of COVID-19.

2:05 p.m.

Manitoba health officials are reporting 383 new cases of COVID-19, five additional deaths and a record number of people in hospital with the coronavirus.

The province says 207 COVID-19 patients are in hospital, 30 of them in intensive care.

