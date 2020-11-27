The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada

·5 min read

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

2:54 p.m.

Saskatchewan is reporting four more people have died from COVID-19 and says there are 329 new infections in the province.

Health officials say those who died were 70 and older.

The Ministry of Health reports the seven-day average of daily cases sits at 268.

There are 111 people in hospital and 16 receiving intensive care.

As of Friday, no team sports are allowed in the province and capacity at public venues like churches, movie theatres and casinos is limited to 30 people.

The measures are part of the latest round of restrictions Premier Scott Moe announced earlier in the week to stem the virus's spread while avoiding a second shutdown of non-essential businesses.

---

2:44 p.m.

Manitoba is cracking down on retailers not following public health orders as health officials say COVID-19 is starting to impact vulnerable populations at a higher rate.

Officials announced 344 new cases and 14 more deaths.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, says there is significant community spread in lower-income neighbourhoods and among the homeless population.

He discouraged people from leaving their homes for any non-essential reason and cautioned retailers against trying to find loopholes in the health orders.

The province issued a $5,000 ticket to a Winnipeg Costco this week for selling non-essential items.

---

1:57 p.m.

Nova Scotia is reporting nine new cases of COVID-19, all in the central health zone, which includes Halifax.

The province now has 119 active cases of novel coronavirus.

Health officials say one new case identified today is at Bedford South School, which is a pre-primary to Grade 4 school in the central zone.

Starting today, ongoing voluntary testing is being introduced to monitor, reduce and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in long-term care.

---

12:51 p.m.

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting four new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 31 active cases across the province.

One of the individuals is a man in his 60s in the eastern region of the province whose infection is related to another identified case.

A man and a woman in their 50s in the eastern region and a woman in her 40s in the western region have also tested positive. 

The source of those three infections is under investigation.

---

12:48 p.m.

New Brunswick is reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19, bringing its number of active cases to 114.

Public Health says seven cases are in the Saint John area, three are in the Moncton region and two are in the Fredericton area.

All three health regions are under the province's heightened "orange'' pandemic alert level.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, says there should be no non-essential travel in and out of these zones.

---

12:10 p.m.

Nunavut's chief public health officer says four members of the Canadian Red Cross touched down in Arviat today to assist with a COVID-19 outbreak. 

Dr. Michael Patterson says the team will help with isolation and contact tracing in the community of around 2,800 people.

The Government of Nunavut has also announced it will give $1 million to municipalities for community food programs as the territory heads into its second week of a lockdown.

Nunavut is currently under a territory-wide, 14-day lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.

---

11:40 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Major-General Dany Fortin has been tapped to lead the Canadian military’s role in coordinating logistics for distributing a COVID-19 vaccine across the country.

Fortin most recently served as the chief of staff for the Canadian Joint Operations Command.

He was also commander of the NATO military training mission in Iraq from November 2018 until last fall.

The announcement follows days of criticism over the Trudeau government's vaccination strategy and uncertainty about when Canadians might have access to an eventual vaccine.

---

11:24

Ontario is reporting 1,855 new cases of COVID-19 in another record-high daily increase.

Twenty more Ontarians have died from the virus. 

Health Minister Christine Elliott says new infections remain concentrated in the Greater Toronto Area, including 517 more cases in Peel Region and 494 in Toronto. 

Provincial data say the seven-day average for infections in the province is 1,489 per day.

---

11:13 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 1,269 new COVID-19 infections and 38 more deaths linked virus, including nine that occurred in the past 24 hours.

Health officials said today hospitalizations decreased by six, to 669, and 90 people were in intensive care, the same number as the day prior.

The province says 1,236 more people recovered from COVID-19, for a total of 119,727 recoveries.

Quebec has reported 138,163 COVID-19 cases and 6,984 deaths linked to the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

---

11:02 a.m.

Nunavut is announcing four new cases of COVID-19, all in the community of Arviat. 

This brings Arviat’s total number of cases to 119. 

Three more cases in Arviat and Rankin Inlet are now considered recovered. 

There are 151 active cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Report: Ravens-Steelers game pushed again to Tuesday due to COVID-19 tests

    The game was initially supposed to be in primetime on Thanksgiving.

  • Report: Blue Jays owners want to demolish Rogers Centre and build a new park

    The Toronto Blue Jays might finally be inching closer to a new, state-of-the-art home.

  • Holding Tom Brady accountable going forward | More Football

    Tom Brady has been inconsistent for the past several games, raising questions on how the Buccaneers can keep him accountable to improve play calling and accuracy.

  • Report: Raptors add Alize Johnson, Yuta Watanabe, Henry Ellenson to training camp deals

    Raptors sign Alize Johnson, Yuta Watanabe, and Henry Ellenson to training camp deals.

  • Raptors Podcast: What is 'Plan B' outside of Giannis?

    On this week's pod, Will Lou and Josh Hart answer Raptors Twitter's most pressing questions.

  • Why the Titans' offense is a must-watch in Week 12 | More Football

    prevailing against favoured opponents all year. Henry and Co. now face a Colts team who stand in their way of capturing the AFC South.

  • Olympic champions Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir among Order of Canada inductees

    Champion ice-dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir and Olympic champion swimmer Mark Tewksbury were among 114 athletes, artists, scholars and community leaders named to the Order of Canada.

  • Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis UFC Fight Night main event canceled

    UFC is eyeing a rescheduled date in December.

  • As Alberta's COVID-19 cases rise, so does tension over world junior championship

    Alberta's spike in COVID-19 infections and the virus's infiltration of Canada's team is quite concerning for the World Junior Hockey Championship slated to go in Edmonton next month.

  • Federal government to table bill to legalize single-event sports betting

    Federal Justice Minister David Lametti is expected to introduce legislation as soon as Thursday to legalize single-event sports betting in Canada — ending a decades-old prohibition on gambling that experts say has funnelled billions of dollars into the black market. The proposed government legislation, if passed, would allow gamblers to place a bet on the outcome of a single sports game, like a football match or a hockey game. Currently, sports bettors in Canada are limited to "parlay" bets — meaning they have to place bets on more than one game, and pick the winning team in each contest, to see any sort of windfall. The odds of a winning parlay bet are low. Canadians spend roughly $500 million a year on parlay bets through lottery games like Pro-Line. MPs from communities with large casinos — notably Windsor and Niagara Falls in Ontario — have been pushing the federal government to remove a single line in the Criminal Code that restricts gambling to parlays to give a boost to Canadian gambling operations, which face increasing pressure from foreign online outfits and U.S. casinos. Liberal MP Irek Kusmierczyk, who was elected last fall to represent Windsor-Tecumseh, said in a Facebook post Wednesday that he's been "working hard since day one" to push the government to make the necessary Criminal Code changes, which could allow casinos like Caesars Windsor or racetracks like Toronto-based Woodbine to offer enhanced sports wagering. "Excited our government will be introducing single sports betting legislation this week," he said in the post. "Total team effort." A spokesperson for Lametti declined to comment on legislation that has not yet been introduced in Parliament. Paul Burns, the president of Canadian Gaming Association, said he's happy that years of advocacy work by MPs and local communities finally pushed the government to stem the tide of wagered money moving offshore. "It's just been a horrendous year for our businesses," Burns said, adding pandemic-related health and safety measures have devastated in-person gaming at casinos and racetracks. "It doesn't cost the federal government a thing but it gives us another product, another channel, to help us attract customers back to our businesses when it's safe to do so." There's already a similar bill from Conservative Saskatchewan MP Kevin Waugh on the Commons order paper that would make it lawful for a provincially licensed entity to allow betting on a single sporting event or athletic contest. "Implementing this change would be a massive boost to the tourism, sports, and gaming sectors, as well as a significant win for the workers and communities that rely on them," Waugh said, calling the legalization "common-sense." "Though I'm encouraged by the government's apparent support for this proposal, I remain skeptical of their commitment to making it a priority," he said, adding he won't withdraw his private member's bill just yet to ensure the government proceeds with the amendment. While provinces and territories control gambling operations in Canada, all operators work within the limits of the federal Criminal Code, which addresses gambling regulations and laws. Burns said the expectation is that the government will simply replicate Waugh's bill (it's a single line) in its own legislation. Government legislation is often easier to pass in Parliament than private member's bills because the government has more levers to pull to get bills through both houses of Parliament in a timely manner. NDP MP Brian Masse, who represents Windsor West, also introduced a private member's bill in 2016 that would have made changes similar to those the Liberal government is now considering. The government voted against that legislation, citing major sports leagues' claim that single-event betting might lead to match-fixing. But that opposition was blunted when sports leagues — including the NBA and NHL — partnered with U.S.-based casino operators like MGM Resorts to bolster sports betting in the U.S. As recently as January, a spokesperson for Lametti told CBC News that gambling law reforms were not an "immediate priority" for the minister. Canadians gamble $14 billion annually on sports events The pandemic has blown big holes in federal and provincial budgets and the legalization of this sort of betting could produce some much-needed government revenue. An estimated $14 billion in annual sports betting — $10 billion through the black market through bookies and $4 billion more through off-shore online outlets, according to figures from the Canadian Gaming Association — is wagered by Canadians via illegal channels beyond the regulatory control of the government. The biggest draw for these other outlets is the fact that they allow bettors to gamble on just one game. Federal and provincial governments don't get a cut of the money flowing through these illegal channels, Burns said, and the legislative change will put Canadian casinos and gambling sites on an even playing field with those who already offer these bets illegally. "Sports betting is such a huge part of the online business. It will really just allow Canadian companies to compete. Everyone will have the same regulatory relationship," Burns said. "It's encouraging. The industry has been asking for this for over a decade. Substantial revenues flow to unregulated, illegal operations and offshore Internet sites without providing any financial benefits to Canadians." A 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturned decades-old federal limits on sports betting in states other than Nevada. The result has been a push by state lawmakers — notably in New Jersey and border states like New York and Michigan — to legalize single-game bets at casinos and racetracks and online. Single-event legalization has unleashed a revenue boom for state coffers already. New Jersey casinos collected $4.5 billion in revenue last year alone. "Communities like Niagara and Windsor — they're competing with sports betting across border. Now, they'll have a new product to entice customers to come back to their properties when they're able to do so, safely," Burns said.

  • Week 12's top games: Patrick Mahomes vs. Tom Brady and Titans-Colts showdown for AFC South lead

    Tom Brady has been on a roller coaster this season and faces the Chiefs in a prove-it matchup, plus the Titans and Colts face off in an AFC South showdown.

  • Soccer goalie Sarah Fuller could kick for Vanderbilt against Missouri on Saturday

    Fuller was brought in for practice this week because Vanderbilt was shorthanded. Now she'll travel with the team to Columbia.

  • UFC's Ashlee Evans-Smith rebels against notion that journalists aren't tough

    While she hasn’t made her mark in the business yet, she is hosting a successful podcast while still competing that is keeping her close to her roots.

  • PFL's Kayla Harrison talks Invicta debut, cutting to 145 and parenting as tougher than fighting

    Professional Fighters League lightweight champion Kayla Harrison goes 1-on-1 with Yahoo Sports’ Kevin Iole and explains her decision to fight for Invicta at 145 pounds.

  • College basketball betting: No. 4 Virginia goes down as a huge favorite vs. San Francisco

    We have our first major upset of the college basketball season.

  • Sportsnet parts ways with veteran Blue Jays announcer Mike Wilner

    TORONTO — Rogers Sportsnet is parting ways with veteran Toronto Blue Jays radio announcer Mike Wilner.The broadcaster announced the split on its Twitter feed Friday. A reason wasn't given for the decision.Sportsnet said Wilner had a "voice that became synonymous with Blue Jays baseball."Wilner, the Blue Jays' first Toronto-born play-by-play broadcaster, became the full-time radio announcer alongside Ben Wagner prior to the 2019 Major League Baseball season. He also called most of the games in 2018 following the retirement of longtime announcer Jerry Howarth.Prior to joining the broadcast booth full-time, he served as a backup announcer and hosted the "Blue Jays Talk" pre- and post-game shows starting in 2002.Wilmer said on a social media post that "his heart is broken," but added he is grateful for getting a chance to "live an absolute dream."This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • Sources: SEC planning to reschedule Alabama-LSU game to Dec. 5

    Sources told Yahoo Sports on Friday that the SEC is planning a scheduling change for next week that will revive Alabama’s game at LSU. The game is expected to be rescheduled for Dec. 5, which would cause a scheduling ripple around the league.

  • Eagles take another hit: OT Lane Johnson says ankle has 'collapsed' and his season is over

    The Eagles have another injury-related hole to fill.

  • Nike is taking an extra 20% off men's running gear during their Black Friday sale

    Enter code SHOP20 to save big at Nike.

  • Take an extra 20% off women's sale styles during Nike's Black Friday savings event

    Enter code SHOP20 until Saturday at 11:59 p.m. EST to save an extra 20% off.