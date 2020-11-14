The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

6 p.m.

Alberta's daily tally of new COVID-19 diagnoses has passed the 1,000-case threshold.

Officials in that province are today reporting 1,026 new cases of the virus.

The province is also reporting three new deaths for a total of 401 since the pandemic began.

Fifty-four people were in intensive care, unchanged from yesterday.

---

3:31 p.m.

Saskatchewan says a snowstorm earlier this week is part of the reason it is reporting a high number of new COVID-19 cases today.

The province says there are 308 new cases, up from 81 on Friday which had been the lowest number in recent days.

Saskatchewan's daily COVID-19 update says fewer people went for testing because of the snow, and the storm also delayed getting samples from remote locations to provincial labs.

It says even though case daily case numbers are fluctuating, "there is an upward trend in positive case numbers."

---

3:10 p.m.

Nunavut is reporting four new cases of COVID-19, all of them in the Hudson Bay community of Arviat.

The latest cases make for a total of five in Arviat after the territory's health officials announced a case there on Friday.

A news release from the territory says all the patients in the community are in isolation and are doing well.

So far, Nunavut has recorded eight positive cases of COVID-19.

---

2:15 p.m.

Manitoba is reporting 237 COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths from the virus.

The province says the deaths occurred over more than a week, from Nov. 2 to Nov. 13.

It brings the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 152 in Manitoba.

The province says 11 of the deaths it reported Saturday were from the outbreak at the Maples Personal Care Home in Winnipeg.

Health officials said yesterday they had uncovered problems with protective equipment, staffing and the tracking of resident feeding at the facility.

---

1:30 p.m.

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and now has eight active cases of the virus.

Health officials say both are travel-related.

One case involves a woman between 20 and 39 years-old in the eastern health region who returned from travel in the United States, while the other is a woman in the western health region, also between 20 and 39, who returned to the province from Ontario.

The province has recorded 301 cases of COVID-19 since March, while 289 people have recovered and there have been four deaths.

---

12:55 p.m.

Nova Scotia is reporting six new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 21.

Health officials say all of the new cases are in the central health zone, which includes Halifax, and all are contacts of previously reported cases.

Nova Scotia has recorded a total of 1,142 positive cases of the novel coronavirus, while 1,056 cases are considered recovered and there have been 65 deaths.

No one is currently in hospital.

---

12:10 p.m.

New Brunswick is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 and now has 19 active cases provincewide.

Public Health says four of the new cases are in the Moncton area, while there are one each in the Saint John region and the Fredericton area.

The province has had a total of 364 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and six deaths.

Two patients are currently hospitalized with one in intensive care.

---

11:15 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 1,448 new cases of COVID-19 as well as 25 additional deaths linked to the pandemic.

The province says four of the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, while 17 occurred between Nov. 7 and 12 and the rest are unknown.

Hospitalizations remained stable at 583, while the number of people in intensive care diminished by three to 82.

A total of 122,643 people have tested positive and 6,611 people have died in Quebec since the pandemic began.

---

10:40 a.m.

Ontario is reporting a record 1,581 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 20 new deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 497 cases in Peel Region, 456 in Toronto, 130 in York Region and 77 in Ottawa.

The province says it has conducted 44,837 tests since the last daily report.

In total, 502 people are hospitalized in Ontario due to COVID-19, including 107 in intensive care.

---

