The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

2:00 p.m.

The number of COVID-19 cases continues to creep up across most of Atlantic Canada.

New Brunswick is reporting 14 new cases of the novel coronavirus today, the highest in eastern Canada.

Elsewhere Nova Scotia says it's identified 10 new diagnoses, nine of which are in the province's central zone, while Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting four new cases.

Health officials IN Prince Edward Island held a rare weekend news conference today, but say there are no new cases in the province.

---

11:10 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 1,395 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 additional deaths linked to the virus.

Health officials say four of those deaths occurred in the past 24 hours and eight others took place between Nov. 22 and 27.

Hospitalizations went down by 13 today for a total of 665, including 92 people in intensive care - a decrease of one compared to the previous day.

Quebec has now reported 141,038 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began and 7,033 deaths.

---

11:00 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 1,708 new cases of COVID-19 today and 24 new deaths related to the virus.

More than half of the new cases remain in Toronto and Peel Region, which recorded 463 and 503 respectively.

The two regions are the only ones currently under lockdown under the province's tiered, colour-coded pandemic response framework.

The province is moving five regions to higher alert levels tomorrow, which means tougher COVID-19 restrictions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2020.

The Canadian Press