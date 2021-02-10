The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):

1:35 p.m.

Manitoba is reporting 57 additional COVID-19 cases and six deaths.

The provincial government recently announced that, due to the declining numbers, some restrictions will be loosened on Friday.

Restaurants, gyms, tattoo parlours and many other facilities will be allowed to reopen under strict capacity limits.

1 p.m.

Officials in Ontario health units with low COVID-19 transmission say visitors from other areas aren’t welcome at newly reopened businesses.

The provincial government moved health units in Hastings Prince Edward, Renfrew County and the Kingston area to the least-restrictive category of the government’s pandemic management system today.

Other health units remain under a stay-at-home order, and Kingston’s top doctor says his region’s new category isn’t an invitation for other Ontarians to visit.

Hastings Prince Edward’s medical officer issued an order stating businesses can only accept customers from regions not under stay-at-home orders, among other rules.

11:35 a.m.

Nova Scotia is reporting one new case of COVID-19 today and now has nine active cases.

Health officials say the new case is in the Halifax area and is related to a previously reported case.

One person is currently in hospital and is in intensive care.

The province has administered 20,013 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, while 5,900 people have received their second dose as required.

11:15 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 989 new cases of COVID-19 today and 34 more deaths linked to the virus.

Eight of those deaths have come within the past 24 hours.

Health officials say hospitalizations dropped by 22, to 918, and 148 people were in intensive care, a rise of three.

10:30 a.m.

Ontario reports 1,072 new cases of COVID-19 today and 41 more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 393 of the new cases are in Toronto, 196 in Peel Region, and 125 are in York Region.

Ontario says nearly 13,500 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since the province's last update.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2021.

The Canadian Press