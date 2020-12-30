The latest news on COVID 19 developments in Canada on December 30

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (All times Eastern):

12:55 p.m.

Nunavut's first doses of the Moderna vaccine arrived in the territory today.

A total of 6,000 doses arrived today, with 3,000 landing in Iqaluit and 3,000 in Rankin Inlet.

Premier Joe Savikataaq said front-line workers and elders will receive the vaccine first.

Savikataaq said as the territory receives more shipments of the vaccine, it will be rolled out to adults in all 25 communities.

---

12:45 p.m.

The federal government says it plans to require travellers to test negative for COVID-19 before landing in Canada.

Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says cabinet ministers decided this morning to quickly enact the new requirements.

All passengers on flights entering Canada will require a negative PCR test three days before their arrival.

LeBlanc didn't say when the requirements will be in place.

The announcement comes in the wake of criticisms that federal travel restrictions and quarantine rules have been too lax.

---

11:15 a.m.

Quebec is reporting a record 2,511 new cases of COVID-19 and 41 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Health authorities said today that hospitalizations rose by 80 compared with the prior day, to 1,211.

Of those patients, 152 people are in intensive care, a rise of four.

Another 2,739 vaccine doses were administered Tuesday, for a total of 25,315.

---

11:10 a.m.

Public Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting one new case of COVID-19 today.

The case is an individual in their 30s in the Fredericton region.

The individual is self-isolating and the case is under investigation.

There are now 27 active cases in the province and two patients are hospitalized with one of them in intensive care.

---

11:10 a.m.

Nunavut is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 today.

There are three active cases in the territory, one in Arviat and two in Whale Cove.

The territory expects to get an initial shipment of 6,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

The territory has not yet released its vaccine distribution plan.

To date, 262 Nunavut residents have recovered from COVID-19.

---

11 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 2,923 new cases of COVID-19 today, the highest daily increase since the start of the pandemic.

The province also logged 19 new deaths related to the novel coronavirus since the last report.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 998 of the new cases reported today are in Toronto, 441 in Peel Region, 408 in York Region, 158 in Durham and 144 in Windsor-Essex County.

Meanwhile, some 50,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are expected to arrive in Ontario today.

Retired Gen. Rick Hillier, who is leading the province's COVID-19 vaccination program, says the drug will be distributed to long-term care and retirement homes.

He says immunizations are slated to start there within days of the delivery.





This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2020.

The Canadian Press