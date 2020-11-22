The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

2:45 p.m.

Saskatchewan is reporting 236 new cases of COVID-19 today.

No additional deaths are being reported, which means the provincial total remains at 33.

The province says in its daily update that the seven-day average of daily cases is 211.

---

1:55 p.m.

New Brunswick is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 and three possible school exposures.

The province says five cases are in the Saint John region and one is in the Fredericton area.

Health officials confirmed cases at schools in Hampton and Saint John, while teachers, staff and parents at Harbour View High School in Saint John have been warned of a possible exposure.

With today's numbers and after a record-breaking 23 cases were announced yesterday, New Brunswick now has 77 active cases of COVID-19.

---

1:50 p.m.

Manitoba has identified 243 new cases of COVID-19 and is reporting 12 new deaths.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 229 COVID-19 deaths in the province.

There are 228 people with COVID-19 in hospital in Manitoba, 52 of which are in intensive care.

The province's chief public health officer continues to urge residents to only leave their homes for essential purposes.

---

1:40 p.m.

The number of people with COVID-19 in the Nunavut community of Arviat has swelled to 98, after the territory reported today that there are 18 new cases.

New COVID-19 diagnoses are also being confirmed today in Whale Cove and Rankin Inlet, which each have 15 cases, but health officials say there is still no evidence of community transmission in either location.

Nunavut now has 128 active COVID-19 cases, but no deaths.

The territory's chief public health officer, Dr. Michael Patterson, says health teams are working around the clock in hot spots to trace, test, isolate and contain the spread of the virus.

---

12:45 p.m.

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting three new cases of COVID-19.

Two are connected to a cluster of cases in western Newfoundland, and the other is travel-related.

Public health says a case announced Friday whose source was under investigation was also found to be travel-related.

The province now has 21 active COVID-19 infections.

---

12:30 p.m.

Newfoundland and Labrador's Memorial University has put the brakes on a plan to gradually bring some staff back to work next week amid concerns about COVID-19.

In a statement Sunday, the university says the decision to postpone the plan was made because of rising case numbers in the province.

As of Saturday afternoon, Newfoundland and Labrador was reporting 18 active COVID-19 infections.

The five new cases announced Saturday marked the province's biggest one-day jump in cases since April.

---

11:10 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 1,154 new cases of COVID-19 today and 23 additional deaths linked to the virus.

The province says eight of those deaths took place in the last 24 hours, 11 occurred between Nov. 15 and 20, three came before Nov. 15 and one is from an unspecified date.

Quebec has now reported 132,042 cases of COVID-19 and 6,829 total deaths since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations went down by four today for a total of 642.

Of those, the number of people in intensive care increased by four to 103.

---

10:45 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 1,534 new cases of COVID-19 today, along with 14 new deaths linked to the virus.

The numbers are down slightly from a new single-day high case count of 1,588 reached yesterday.

The latest figures come a day before new lockdown measures are set to take effect in the longstanding hot spots of Toronto and neighbouring Peel Region.

Both enter the grey classification of the province's pandemic response framework tomorrow, meaning most non-essential businesses will be closed or limited to providing curbside or delivery service.

---

10:30 a.m.

A small town in western Newfoundland is asking residents to stay home and businesses to close amid COVID-19 concerns.

In a release Saturday night, the town of Deer Lake said the town office and arena were closing until December 7, and asked non-essential businesses to follow suit.

The town says residents should stay home as much as possible, especially those with high risks for complications.

There are five cases of COVID-19 currently active in western Newfoundland, with the source of one of those infections still unknown.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2020.

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version said one of New Brunswick's new COVID-19 cases was identified in the Moncton area. In fact, the patient is in the Fredericton region.