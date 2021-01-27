The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Wednesday, Jan. 27

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):

12:48 p.m.

Ontario’s labour minister says the province is ramping up COVID-19 safety inspections on farms ahead of the new growing season.

Monte McNaughton says hundreds of inspectors will visit farms to ensure COVID-19 safety measures are being followed to protect temporary foreign workers arriving in the coming weeks.

The province says there were approximately 20,500 temporary foreign workers in Ontario last year and most resided in communal living quarters on farms.

McNaughton says inspections of these living quarters is the duty of the federal government.

---

12:30 p.m.

Manitoba health officials say they plan to start having COVID-19 vaccines available for the general population, starting with the elderly, in March.

Dr. Joss Reimer, a member of the province's vaccine task force, says the province plans to offer vaccines to a broader range of health care workers and all Manitobans over 95 in March.

The age minimum will be reduced quickly by one-year increments, and people in their '50s could be eligible by April or May.

---

11:20 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 1,328 new cases of COVID-19 and 53 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, including 16 within the past 24 hours.

Health officials say hospitalizations dropped by 34, to 1,290 and 221 people were in intensive care, a rise of four.

The province says 4,340 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday, for a total of 229,219.

Quebec has reported a total of 257,330 COVID-19 cases and 9,630 deaths linked to the virus.

---

10:45 a.m.

Ontario's new daily case count of COVID-19 is the lowest it's been in seven weeks.

The province is reporting 1,670 new cases of the virus today and 49 more deaths related to the disease.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says that 450 of those new cases are in Toronto, 342 are in Peel Region, and 171 are in York Region.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2021.

The Canadian Press