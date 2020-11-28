The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

3:15 p.m.

Saskatchewan is reporting 197 new COVID-19 cases and one new relateddeath — a person in their 80s in the province's North West zone.

The province's health authority notes in its daily pandemic update that a recent outbreak on a teenage hockey team resulted in nine players and a coach testing positive.

It also says multiple teams are now self-isolating.

Earlier this week, the Saskatchewan government ordered the suspension of all team sports across amateur and recreational leagues, including hockey, curling and dance.

The added measures took effect yesterday and are to last until at least Dec. 17.

---

3:05 p.m.

Prince Edward Island is reporting two new cases of COVID-19, doubling the number of active cases in the province.

Health officials say both patients are male between the ages of 10 and 19.

One case is a student at Charlottetown Rural High School, while the second involves a person who recently travelled to P.E.I. from outside of Atlantic Canada and has been self-isolating since he arrived.

A spokeswoman for the Health and Wellness Department says there are four active cases in the province.

---

2:00 p.m.

Officials in Manitoba say a young boy is among the ten new COVID-19-related deaths recorded in the province today.

No other details about the child were released, other than that he was under the age of ten and was in the Winnipeg region.

Since the government's last update on Friday, 487 new infections have been identified.

Chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin says in a tweet that the weekend "will bring temptations to get together with others and to run errands."

He urged residents to resist that temptation, put off optional outings and refrain from going shopping out of province.

---

12:55 p.m.

Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador are asking passengers who travelled on a recent Air Canada flight to be tested for COVID-19 after announcing a new travel-related case of the virus.

They say the case is among two new COVID-19 diagnoses confirmed in the province today.

The travel-related patient is described as a man who recently returned to the province from the United States.

They say the man in his 50s located in the Eastern Health region travelled on Air Canada Flight 7480 from Montreal to St. John’s on Nov. 25.

The province is asking anyone who travelled on the flight to call 811 to arrange a COVID-19 test.

---

11:40 a.m.

New Brunswick is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 as new diagnoses continue to mount on the East Coast.

The province says all four of the cases announced Saturday are in the Fredericton region, with three of those infected between the ages of 20 and 29 and one under the age of 19.

All four patients are self-isolating as officials investigate the source of their infections.

The latest figures bring the province's total number of confirmed cases to 481, with 363 considered recovered.

---

11:15 a.m.

Quebec has surpassed the 7,000 COVID-19 death plateau, reporting 37 further deaths linked to the novel coronavirus as well as 1,480 new infections.

The Health Department says 10 of the deaths occurred in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations and intensive care cases are also up today.

The province has now reported 139,643 COVID-19 cases and 7,021 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

---

10:55 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 1,822 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 29 more deaths related to the virus.

The bulk of the new cases are in Toronto and Peel Region - both currently under lockdown and each reporting more than 500 new infections.

Officials have said it could take at least two weeks to see some improvements after the added restrictions were imposed on Monday.

The province hit a record high of 1,855 new cases yesterday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2020.

The Canadian Press