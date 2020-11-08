The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

11:20 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 1,397 new cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Health officials say two of those deaths occurred in the past 24 hours, while seven took place between Nov. 1 and 6.

The province has now recorded 114,820 total cases and 6,440 deaths since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations went up by four, for a total of 527, of which 77 people are in intensive care — a decrease of one compared to the previous day.

---

10:30 a.m.

Ontario has reached another one-day high for new COVID-19 cases.

The province recorded 1,328 new diagnoses in the past 24 hours, along with 13 new deaths.

Today's figures surpass the new record established just the day before when Ontario recorded more than 1,132 new cases.

Numbers have been soaring in several parts of the province even as the government implements a colour-coded assessment system that effectively relaxes public health restrictions in several hot spots.

---

10:00 a.m.

Public health officials in Nova Scotia are urging people who visited a Halifax martini bar on Monday night to get tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible.

They say potential exposure to the coronavirus occurred sometime between 9 p.m. and closing at the Bitter End bar on Argyle Street in the city's downtown core.

It's the latest in a flurry of recent warnings about potential COVID-19 exposure in the city.

As of Saturday, the province was only reporting 20 active cases of the virus.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2020. Month Date, 20XX.

