The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
1:50 p.m.
New Brunswick is reporting 24 new COVID-19 cases today.
Chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell says there are multiple outbreaks across the province, including in several long-term care facilities.
Health officials say there are 130 active reported cases in New Brunswick and one person is in hospital with the disease, in intensive care.
The province has reported 717 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.
---
1:45 p.m.
Manitoba is reporting 201 additional COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths.
Dr. Jazz Atwal, the acting deputy chief public health officer, says Manitoba is seeing a bump following the holiday period.
The province's current set of restrictions on public gatherings and business openings is set to expire tomorrow, and Premier Brian Pallister has said the rules will be extended, likely without any major changes.
A final decision is expected tomorrow.
---
1 p.m.
Nunavut has vaccinated 30 people against COVID-19 to date, including 23 elders and seven workers in Iqaluit's elders home.
Starting Monday, community-wide vaccination clinics will take place in Arviat, Igloolik, Gjoa Haven and Cambridge Bay.
Chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson says Nunavut's travel restrictions will stay in place until enough of the population is vaccinated.
Right now, anyone entering Nunavut must isolate for 14 days in a designated hotel in southern Canada before boarding a plane.
Patterson says about 60 per cent of Nunavut's adult population needs to be vaccinated to create herd immunity.
Nunavut expected to receive enough of the Moderna vaccine to vaccinate 75 per cent of the adult population.
---
12:30 p.m.
Gov. Gen. Julie Payette is calling on Canadians' sense of duty in an appeal to adhere to public health measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.
Payette says in a video statement that vaccines give hope but there aren't yet enough to go around.
In the meantime, with the pandemic raging, she says keeping apart, minimizing movements and following restrictions are the only ways to get the pandemic under control.
She says we owe it to front-line health workers, seniors, our loved ones and other people's loved ones to make the necessary sacrifices.
---
11:15 a.m.
Quebec is reporting 2,519 new cases of COVID-19 today and 74 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.
Health officials say 16 of those deaths occurred in the past 24 hours.
Hospitalizations dropped by 13 to 1,380, and 202 people were in intensive care, unchained since yesterday.
The province says it administered 9,960 doses of vaccine yesterday for a total of 48,632.
Quebec has reported 220,518 COVID-19 cases and 8,562 deaths linked to the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.
---
11:10 a.m.
Nova Scotia is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 today.
Two of the cases were identified in the central zone and involve close contacts of previously reported cases.
One case was identified in the eastern zone and also involves a close contact with a known case; the other is related to travel outside the Atlantic region and was identified in the northern zone.
Nova Scotia has 28 active reported cases of COVID-19.
---
10:45 a.m.
Ontario has set new single-day highs both for COVID-19 cases and deaths in the province today.
Government data shows 3,519 new cases of the virus in the past 24 hours along with 89 new deaths.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 891 new cases in Toronto, 568 in Peel Region and 457 in York Region.
Ontario says more than 27-hundred people have recovered from the virus in the past day.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2021.
The Canadian Press