The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada on Dec. 17, 2020

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (All times Eastern):

11:15 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 1,855 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Health officials said today 1,002 people were in hospital with COVID-19, a rise of 27 from the previous day. Of those, 134 people were in intensive care, a rise of six.

The province says 969 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the total number of people vaccinated in the province to 2,582.

Quebec has reported a total of 171,028 COVID-19 infections and 7,635 deaths linked to the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

10:50 a.m.

Ontario's hospitals are calling for new, stricter lockdowns in hard-hit regions to halt the rapid spread of COVID-19.

The Ontario Hospital Association's board of directors is making the request to the province after holding an emergency meeting on hospital capacity amid surging infections.

It is asking the government to implement a four-week lockdown in every public health unit that has an infection rate of 40 cases per 100,000 people or higher.

The association says the move is necessary to protect people and ensure that hospitals do not face a surge in COVID-19 patients in January.

10:45 a.m.

Ontario is reporting a single-day record of 2,432 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said today there are 737 new cases in Toronto, 434 in Peel Region, 209 in York Region, 190 in Windsor-Essex and 142 in Hamilton.

The province says it has conducted 58,178 tests since the last daily report.

In total, 919 people are hospitalized in Ontario with COVID-19, including 263 in intensive care.

