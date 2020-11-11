The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

3:15 p.m.

Manitoba is reporting nine new deaths attributed to COVID-19 -- its highest daily death toll since the pandemic began.

The province has reported a total of 123 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.

Health officials said today the most recent deaths include a man and a woman in their 60s, four men and one woman in their 70s, and a man and a woman in their 80s.

The province is also reporting 431 new COVID-19 infections and an active case count of 5,676.

---

2:10 p.m.

The chief public health officer in the Northwest Territories says there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Fort Smith, a community of about 2,500 people.

Kami Kandola says the individual contracted the virus while travelling outside the territory and is now in isolation with family.

Kandola says there is no risk to the community because the individual followed self-isolation rules.

It's the territory's 11th case of COVID-19 and the only one that is currently active.

---

1:15 p.m.

An investigation into the source of a COVID-19 case announced Sunday in Newfoundland and Labrador has turned up two previously unidentified cases.

These two cases were announced today, affecting a man and woman in their 60s who returned to the province from work in Alberta and live in the same household.

The positive case announced Sunday was an inaccurate test result, stemming from a data manipulation error made in the provincial public health laboratory.

The province has seven active cases.

---

1 p.m.

Nova Scotia is reporting two new cases of COVID-19.

Officials say the two cases were identified yesterday in the Central Zone and are close contacts of a previously reported case.

The province also says the cases aren’t linked to a recent outbreak of COVID-19 in the Clayton Park area.

Nova Scotia now has 20 active cases of the disease, bringing the total number of cases to 1,134.

---

12:15 p.m.

The latest figures from the Public Health Agency of Canada say that the country has diagnosed an average of more than 4,000 COVID-19 cases a day over the past week.

Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says the positivity rate on tests has recently hit 5.8 per cent.

Canada had more than 41,000 people with active COVID-19 cases at last count Tuesday night.

The numbers have kept rising over recent weeks and Tam is repeating her call for Canadians to cut their social contacts, wear masks and wash their hands.

---

12 p.m.

Nunavut's chief public health officer is reporting a case of COVID-19 in Rankin Inlet.

Michael Patterson said today his department is working to identify anyone in the western Nunavut community of about 2,800 who might have been in contact with the infected person.

The new case brings the total number of infections in the territory to three.

Patterson is asking residents to remain at home as much as possible, to limit contact with others and to strictly follow public health measures.

---

11:15 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 1,378 new COVID-19 cases and 22 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, six of which occurred in the past 24 hours.

Health officials said today hospitalizations increased by 39, to 573, and 84 patients were in intensive care, a rise of two.

The province says 843 more people recovered from COVID-19, for a total of 100,564.

Quebec has reported a total of 118,529 COVID-19 infections and 6,515 deaths linked to the virus.

---

10:50 a.m.

Ontario is reporting a new daily record of 1,426 COVID-19 cases today as well as 15 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 468 new cases in Peel Region, 384 in Toronto, and 180 in York Region.

Elliott says there are also 63 new cases in Durham and 62 in Hamilton.

The province says it has conducted 36,707 COVID-19 tests since the last daily report.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2020.

The Canadian Press