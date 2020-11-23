The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada on Nov. 23, 2020

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

6:15 p.m.

There have been 17 deaths in British Columbia over three days due to COVID-19 and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says most of the victims were seniors in long-term or assisted care.

There have been 1,933 new cases since Friday, with 1,304 of them diagnosed in the Fraser Health region.

There are 60 active outbreaks in health-care facilities, including 54 long-term care or assisted-living sites and six hospitals or acute-care facilities.

Henry says it's now the most challenging time of COVID-19 and everyone is feeling the strain.

---

4:10 p.m.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is self-isolating due to a possible exposure to COVID-19.

A spokesman for Moe's office says the potential exposure happened on Nov. 15 in the Prince Albert area.

Jim Billington says the premier is not experiencing symptoms but was tested today out of an abundance of caution.

He says Moe is to work remotely from his home in Shellbrook until Sunday.

The province announced 235 new cases today and four new deaths.

---

2:55 p.m.

Nova Scotia is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 today.

The province says the new cases were identified on Sunday in the Central Zone, bringing its total active case count up to 51.

Eight of the infections are connected to previously reported cases, while three are still under investigation.

Officials say the recent rise in cases has led to stricter rules for metro Halifax Regional Municipality and parts of Hants County which go into effect today.

---

2:10 p.m.

New Brunswick is reporting one new death and 15 new cases of COVID-19.

The new death brings the provincial fatality total to seven.

The province currently has 89 active cases of novel coronavirus and has registered 445 total cases and 349 recoveries.

Premier Blaine Higgs says there are no changes planned at this point around the Atlantic bubble despite the temporary withdrawal of Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island.

Story continues

---

1:40 p.m.

COVID-19 cases in Yukon have jumped to 38, 14 more infections than just a week ago.

Territorial health officer Dr. Brendan Hanley says two of the new cases involve children under nine years old and at least one of those infected is over 60.

Yukon increased restrictions last week as infection rates jumped in jurisdictions around it, requiring all but critical services workers to self-isolate for two weeks when they enter the territory.

Hanley says community transmission has not yet been ruled out in some of the latest cases.

---

1:40 p.m.

Manitoba health officials are reporting a record-high 543 new COVID-19 cases.

Chief public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin says there are some positive signs, however.

He says the average number of contacts per case is dropping, which could slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Manitoba brought in strict measures last week that limit store openings and public gatherings.

---

11:40 a.m.

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 and its first case confirmed in a school.

In a press conference today, officials announced one of the new cases is a student at the elementary school in Deer Lake, in western Newfoundland.

The student’s infection is connected to a cluster of cases in the area.

Officials say the other case is also in western Newfoundland, but is related to travel and is not connected to the ongoing cluster.

---

11:20 a.m.

Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King has announced his province will be temporarily withdrawing from the Atlantic bubble for a two-week period starting tomorrow.

He says it's a necessary step because of a spike in COVID-19 cases in the other three Atlantic provinces.

King says all non-essential travel to and from the Island will be suspended until December 7th, at which time the situation will be re-evaluated.

The Island reported one new case of COVID 19 today.

---

11:10 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 1,164 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, including three that occurred in the past 24 hours.

Health officials say today that hospitalizations decreased by eight, to 634, and 98 patients were in intensive care, a drop of five.

The province says 1,282 more people recovered from COVID-19, for a total of 115,367 recoveries.

Quebec has reported 133,206 COVID-19 infections and 6,842 deaths linked to the virus since the start of the pandemic.

---

10:45 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 1,589 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 19 new deaths due to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 535 in Peel Region, 336 cases are in Toronto, and 205 cases in York Region.

The province says it has conducted 37,471 tests since the last daily report.

In total, 507 people are hospitalized in Ontario due to COVID-19, including 156 in intensive care.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2020.

The Canadian Press