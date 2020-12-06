The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

2:10 p.m.

Manitoba is reporting 383 new cases of COVID-19 as well as 14 new related deaths today.

Health officials say many of the deaths were linked to outbreaks at care homes and involve patients who ranged in age from their 60s to their 90s.

But the province says one was a man in his 20s who lived in the Winnipeg region.

The government says 348 people are in hospital with COVID-19, and 43 of those are receiving intensive care.

So far, there have been 395 COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba.

---

1:45 p.m.

Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador are reporting four new cases of COVID-19, three of them men who recently returned to the province from Alberta.

The fourth case involves a man from the central region who was a close contact of a previous case.

The three travel-related cases include two men in their 40s, one of whom is not from Newfoundland and Labrador, and a third man in his 60s from the central region.

The province now has 30 active cases of COVID-19, though 317 people have recovered from the virus.

---

12:05 p.m.

Nova Scotia is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 today.

All of the new cases were recorded in the central zone, which includes Halifax.

As of today, the province was dealing with 88 active cases, though no one with the virus has been admitted to hospital.

One of the new cases is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada, and the three others remain under investigation.

---

11:10 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 1,691 new cases of COVID-19 today, as well as 24 additional deaths linked to the virus, 10 of which took place in the past 24 hours.

The province has now recorded 151,599 total cases and 7,255 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations went up by 24 today for a total of 778 across Quebec.

Of those, 102 people are in intensive care, an increase of six from a day earlier.

---

10:45 a.m.

For the second day in a row, Ontario has set a new single-day high for new COVID-19 cases.

The province is reporting 1,924 new diagnoses today, surpassing the peak of 1,859 recorded on Saturday.

There were also 15 new deaths linked to the virus in the past 24 hours.

The record-setting weekend comes as three provincial health regions -- Middlesex-London, Thunder Bay and Haliburton Kawartha Pine Ridge -- prepare to move up a notch in the province's colour-coded pandemic response plan on Monday.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2020.

