The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Tuesday, Jan. 26

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):

2:05 p.m.

Nova Scotia is reporting one new case of COVID-19 today.

Health officials say the new case is in the Halifax area and is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

The province currently has 11 active cases, with no one in hospital.

As of Monday, 11,622 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province, with 2,708 people having received their second dose.

---

1:45 p.m.

A group of more than 200 doctors, researchers and advocates say Ontario must take urgent action to address the rising number of deaths due to COVID-19 in long-term care.

The group says in a letter released today that the situation constitutes a humanitarian crisis.

They say the province's nursing homes are still seeing staffing shortages, poor infection control and a delayed response to outbreaks.

The group is recommending the province bolster staffing immediately, legislate a minimum standard of daily care for residents and provide unrestricted access to family caregivers with personal protective equipment.

---

1:45 p.m.

Manitoba is reporting 92 additional COVID-19 cases and five deaths.

Case counts have been dropping in all regions in recent days, although they remain highest in the north.

The province eased some restrictions last weekend on store openings and social gatherings.

---

1:45 p.m.

Manitoba is expanding a self-isolation requirement for people arriving in the province.

Currently, only people arriving from areas east of Terrace Bay, Ont., are required to self-isolate.

Starting Friday, all out-of-province arrivals will have to do so.

Premier Brian Pallister says the move is needed with the spread of COVID-19 variants and the slowing of vaccine supplies.

---

1:25 p.m.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is calling on the federal government to bolster travel restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 variant cases.

Ford says those restrictions should include mandatory testing at airports for all incoming international travellers.

Story continues

He also wants the federal government to temporarily ban direct flights from countries where the new variants are detected, including Brazil and Portugal.

A voluntary screening program at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport began Jan. 6 and has tested more than 6,800 travellers.

---

1:20 p.m.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault says he’ll likely be able to ease COVID-related restrictions for some regions of the province as of Feb. 8.

Legault says new COVID-19 cases in the province have been going down, which indicates that the government’s measures, including a nighttime curfew, are working.

But Legault says hospitalizations are still too high, especially in the Greater Montreal region.

He says he’ll make an official announcement next week.

---

11:20 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says every case of COVID-19 coming in from abroad is a case too many.

He says new restrictions on travel are coming and is urging Canadians to cancel all travel plans they may have.

He says that includes cancelling travel abroad and travel to other provinces.

Trudeau notes that while the number of new cases linked to travel remains low, the bad choices of a few won't be allowed to put others in danger.

He's also announcing new government-backed loans for businesses to help them cope with ongoing economic fallout.

---

11:15 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 1,166 new cases of COVID-19 and 57 more deaths attributed to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, including four in the past 24 hours.

Health officials said today hospitalizations rose by three, to 1,324, following six consecutive days of decreases in the number of COVID-related patients.

The number of intensive care patients remained stable at 217.

The province says it administered 5,927 doses of vaccine yesterday and says it has used 224,879 of the 238,100 doses it has received thus far.

Quebec has reported a total of 256,002 infections and 9,577 deaths linked to COVID-19.

---

10:45 a.m.

Another 1,740 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Ontario today, along with 63 more deaths related to the virus.

More than half the new cases are in the Greater Toronto Area, with 677 in Toronto itself, 320 in Peel Region and 144 in York Region.

The province says more than 30,700 tests have been completed and more than 9,700 vaccines administered since the last daily report.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2021.

The Canadian Press