The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Nov. 16, 2020

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

1:30 p.m.

New Brunswick is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 today.

Six of the cases were identified in the Moncton region, ranging in age from under 19 to over 40.

The other two cases were reported in the Fredericton region and are two people in their 20s.

Public health officials say all eight cases are self-isolating and currently under investigation.

---

1:15 p.m.

Nunavut is ordering a two-week shutdown of non-essential businesses and schools due to the spread of COVID-19.

The government says the mandatory restrictions are to begin Wednesday.

It says child-care centres are also to close to all children except for those of essential workers.

All health centres are also to close except for emergency services.

Premier Joe Savikataaq says everyone needs to do their part so the territory can be in a better position in December.

Nunavut recorded its first COVID-19 infection at the beginning of this month and now has 18 cases.

---

12:20 p.m.

Nova Scotia is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 today.

They were identified yesterday and involve people in the central zone of the province.

Officials say both cases are connected to previously identified infections are are currently under investigation.

Nova Scotia now has 23 active cases of the disease, and it has reported a total of 1,146 cases and 65 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

---

11:30 a.m.

Green party Leader Annamie Paul says the federal government needs a national task force of scientists to create a Canada-wide response to COVID-19.

Paul is on Parliament Hill today where she says the piecemeal, uncoordinated response is leading to mixed messages to the public.

Paul says she does not think it requires the Emergencies Act to be invoked, rather the cooperation of provinces and Ottawa and an agreement that working together is better for the national good.

---

11:10 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 1,218 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, six of which occurred in the past 24 hours.

Health officials say hospitalizations increased by four, to 591, and 87 people were in intensive care, a drop of two.

Officials also say 1,150 more people recovered from COVID-19, almost a total of 106-thousand.

Quebec has reported more than 125-thousand total infections and 6,651 deaths linked to the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

---

10:45 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 1,487 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 10 new deaths due to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 508 cases are in Toronto, 392 in Peel Region and 170 in York Region.

The province says it has conducted 33,351 tests since the last daily report.

In total, 500 people are hospitalized in Ontario due to COVID-19, including 125 in intensive care.

The Canadian Press