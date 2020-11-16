The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Nov. 16, 2020

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

11:30 a.m.

Green party Leader Annamie Paul says the federal government needs a national task force of scientists to create a Canada-wide response to COVID-19.

Paul is on Parliament Hill today where she says the piecemeal, uncoordinated response is leading to mixed messages to the public.

Paul says she does not think it requires the Emergencies Act to be invoked, rather the cooperation of provinces and Ottawa and an agreement that working together is better for the national good.

---

11:10 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 1,218 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, six of which occurred in the past 24 hours.

Health officials say hospitalizations increased by four, to 591, and 87 people were in intensive care, a drop of two.

Officials also say 1,150 more people recovered from COVID-19, almost a total of 106-thousand.

Quebec has reported more than 125-thousand total infections and 6,651 deaths linked to the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

---

10:45 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 1,487 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 10 new deaths due to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 508 cases are in Toronto, 392 in Peel Region and 170 in York Region.

The province says it has conducted 33,351 tests since the last daily report.

In total, 500 people are hospitalized in Ontario due to COVID-19, including 125 in intensive care.

The Canadian Press