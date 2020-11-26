The latest news on COVID 19 developments in Canada on Nov. 26, 2020

The latest news on COVID-19 in Canada (all times Eastern):

12:32 p.m.

Arianne Reza, with Public Services and Procurement Canada, says purchase agreements with vaccine makers are now final for five of the seven companies involved.

That includes Pfizer and Moderna, whose vaccines are expected to be approved first.

Reza says negotiations are ongoing to finalize purchase agreements with Johnson & Johnson and Novavax.

---

12:10 p.m.

Nunavut is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 for the first time since Nov. 6.

People have also recovered in Rankin Inlet and Whale Cove, bringing the territory's number of active cases to 150.

Chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson says contact tracing is ongoing in Arviat, Rankin Inlet and Whale Cove and public health staff continue to monitor everyone in isolation.

Patterson says the infected individuals have mild to moderate symptoms and no one has been hospitalized.

---

12:05 p.m.

Ontario has logged another 1,478 cases of COVID-19.

It's also reporting 21 new deaths.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 572 of those cases are in Peel Region, and 356 are in Toronto -- both of which are in the "lockdown" stage of the province's pandemic protection plan.

The numbers also show that 556 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the province, an increase of 33 since Wednesday.

---

Noon

Nova Scotia is reporting 14 new cases of COVID-19, the majority of which were identified in the central zone of the province.

The province’s health authority completed 2,253 tests for the disease on Wednesday.

Chief medical officer Dr. Robert Strang says the province has seen an increase in asymptomatic testing among Halifax bar staff and patrons at pop-up rapid testing locations.

Nova Scotia now has 114 active cases.

---

11:10 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 1,464 new COVID-19 infections and 32 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, including eight that occurred in the past 24 hours.

Health officials say hospitalizations have jumped by 20, to 675, and 90 people were in intensive care, a drop of three.

The province conducted 33,023 COVID-19 tests on Nov. 24, the last day for which testing data is available.

Quebec has reported a total of 136,894 infections and 6,947 deaths linked to the virus.

---

10:45 a.m.

Ottawa has pledged $19 million to Nunavut as the territory continues to grapple with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Most of the money, $11.36 million, will flow to the government of Nunavut to help with its emergency response.

The money will fund things like food support for households in isolation, water and sewage services and internet bandwidth for students learning from home.

There are 153 active cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut.

---

10:05 a.m.

The federal COVID Alert app is now linked to the health-care system in the Northwest Territories.

The free smartphone app lets people know if they were exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days.

Anyone in Canada can download the COVID Alert app, but British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon and Nunavut have not signed on to link it to their health-care systems.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2020.

The Canadian Press