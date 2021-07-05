The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Monday, July 5, 2021

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):

12:45 p.m.

New Brunswick is reporting one new case of COVID-19 today.

Health officials say it involves a person in their 20s in the Fredericton region and is related to travel.

The province has had 2,338 confirmed cases and 46 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, and four patients are hospitalized in New Brunswick with the disease.

Officials report that 40.3 per cent of those eligible are now fully vaccinated and 78.4 per cent have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

---

12:30 p.m.

The COVID-19 Tracker Canada is reporting that about 40 per cent of Canadians 12 and older are fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

The website is run by volunteers who compile data released by federal and provincial health authorities.

It says around 78 per cent of people 12 and older in Canada have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

---

12:15 p.m.

Nova Scotia is reporting one new case of COVID-19 today.

Health officials say the case is travel related and located in the central zone, which includes Halifax.

Nova Scotia has 45 active reported COVID-19 cases and two people in hospital with the disease.

---

11 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 49 new COVID-19 cases today and one more death attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Health officials are also reporting another 127 cases that had been identified since their last report on Friday.

Officials say that since Friday's report, hospitalizations dropped by eight, to 102, and 27 people were in intensive care, a drop of seven.

The province says about 71,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on Sunday, with nearly 82 per cent of those 12 and up having received a first dose and 33.9 per cent of the total population considered fully vaccinated.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2021.

The Canadian Press