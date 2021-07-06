The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Tuesday, July 6, 2021

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):

5:50 p.m.

Alberta is reporting 33 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths.

There are 138 people in hospital due to the virus, including 32 in intensive care.

The province says there are 763 active COVID-19 cases, with 484 of those being from the more contagious variants of concern.

A total of 2,305 people in Alberta have died due to the virus.

---

5:30 p.m.

Just over 78 per cent of eligible British Columbia residents aged 12 and up have received a dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 37 per cent have had a second shot.

A statement from the government says there are 46 new cases of COVID-19 and 602 active cases in the province.

There are 87 people in the hospital and 22 of those are in intensive care.

There have been no new deaths, so the death toll stands at 1,759 people.

---

4:55 p.m.

Saskatchewan is reporting 14 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death.

There are 62 people in hospital with the virus, including 10 in intensive care.

The province says there are 313 active COVID-19 cases.

It says the person who died was in their 30s and was from the northwestern part of the province.

Since the pandemic began last year, 569 people have died in Saskatchewan due to COVID-19.

---

3:10 p.m.

Prince Edward Island health officials are reporting one new case of COVID-19.

Chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison says the case involves someone in their 60s who recently travelled outside of Atlantic Canada.

The individual tested positive as part of routine testing and is self-isolating.

The province now has two active cases of COVID-19 and has had 208 positive cases since the pandemic began.

---

1:40 p.m.

Manitoba is reporting 36 new COVID-19 cases and one death.

The five-day test positivity rate is 5.9 per cent provincially and 5.7 per cent in Winnipeg.

---

12:15 p.m.

Manitoba enforcement officers issued 58 warnings and 24 tickets last week for suspected infractions of COVID-19 public health orders.

The provincial government says 13 tickets were related to gatherings outdoors or in private homes, and eight tickets were for failing to self-isolate.

The province has issued more than two-thousand tickets since the pandemic began.

---

12:10 p.m.

Nova Scotia is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19.

Officials say six new cases are in the central zone, which includes the Halifax metro region, and the remaining case is in the eastern zone.

The public health authority says all seven cases have been traced back to travel, or to previously reported infections.

There are 44 active reported COVID-19 infections in Nova Scotia, including two people in hospital due to the disease

---

11 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 67 new COVID-19 cases today and no deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus in the previous 24 hours.

Health authorities say the number of hospitalizations and intensive-care patients remained unchanged since the day prior, at 102 and 27, respectively.

The province says 97,125 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered Monday.

As of today, Quebecers are able to book a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine within as little as four weeks from their first dose.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2021.

The Canadian Press